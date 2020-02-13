The president of the Iowa Democratic Party resigns after the caucus chaos

%MINIFYHTMLfd2f41974df55a525725e843dc3c264211% %MINIFYHTMLfd2f41974df55a525725e843dc3c264212%

WASHINGTON (AP) – The president of the Iowa Democratic Party announced his resignation on Wednesday after a disastrous caucus process beset by technical problems that led to a one-day delay in reporting the results, inconsistencies in numbers and no clear winner.

The shameful episode also threatened Iowa's precious status as the first voting contest of the presidential primary season and led both candidates to request a partial new review of the results.

“The fact is that the Democrats deserved better than what happened on the night of the caucus. As president of this party, I deeply regret what happened and assume responsibility for any failure on behalf of the Iowa Democratic Party, "President Troy Price wrote in a resignation letter a week and a half after the Iowa caucuses.

"While it is my desire to remain in this role and see this process until its completion, I think it is time for the Iowa Democratic Party to start looking forward, and my presence in my current position makes it more difficult."

Price said his departure would occur as soon as the state party chose a replacement, and called an emergency meeting on Saturday to do so.

After a breakdown in the counting of the results on February 3, the state party, which operates the series of approximately 1,700 local meetings throughout the state, took until February 6 to issue what it said are complete results.

In those figures, published by the party, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders by two delegates state delegates of 2,152 counted. That is a margin of 0.09 percentage points.

The Associated Press said it could not declare a winner, according to available information. The AP believes that the results reported by the Iowa Democratic Party may not be completely accurate.

Price described the delays in the results of the reports as "unacceptable." He said the party would conduct a "thorough, transparent and independent review,quot; of what caused the delays. He apologized for the collapse in the process.

Both the Buttigieg and Sanders campaigns requested a new partial review of the results of Iowa, which the Iowa Democratic Party approved. The party says it expects the recanvas of more than 80 enclosures to begin on Sunday and last two days. A recanvass is not a count, but a verification of the vote count against the paper records created by the caucus leaders to ensure that the counts were accurately reported.

The party has said that it will not change the errors in the mathematics and that the only opportunity to correct it would be a recount, which would be the next option of the candidates after the recanvass is completed.

Price was elected to his second term as president of the State party in December 2018. In a statement issued after his re-election, he said he was "incredibly proud,quot; of the success of the Iowa Democrats in the 2018 partial elections and hoped to build . in that.

"I can't wait to work with them again in what could well be one of the most important Iowa Caucuses of our time," he said.

Price was previously part of several Democratic campaigns in Iowa, including those of former President Barack Obama and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Price also served as executive director of the party and led One Iowa, an LGBT defense group.

The Iowa Democratic Party instituted new rules for the 2020 contest aimed at improving transparency in the process.

In previous years, the Iowa Democratic Party reported only one number: the number of state delegates won by each candidate. For the first time, this year's party reported two other numbers, which obtained the most votes at the beginning and end of the night.

The additional data is a nod to Sanders and his supporters, who argued that the above rules essentially stole victory in his 2016 race against Clinton. That contest ended in a limited victory for Clinton's delegates in Iowa.