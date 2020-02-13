The PG,amp;E offer of free electricity from the nuclear power plant poses an ethical dilemma – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLc9a42051a692d1313adc1da1ab1a17e911% %MINIFYHTMLc9a42051a692d1313adc1da1ab1a17e912%

BERKELEY (KPIX 5) – PG,amp;E offers clean energy providers in East Bay millions of dollars of electricity at no cost, but the source of electricity is proving to be a decisive factor for some.

Community-based energy companies or CCA have been removing PG,amp;E businesses for some years. So it was a surprise for East Bay Community Energy when the utility recently offered up to $ 11 million in carbon-free energy.

The capture? The energy comes from the Diablo Canyon power plant, the only nuclear power plant in operation in the state of California. That poses a big problem for a nuclear-weapon-free zone like Berkeley.

"Nuclear power is known to have wastes that last hundreds of thousands of years," said Kathleen Croker, a Berkeley resident.

When asked if he would not want electricity, even if it was free, Croker replied: "That's right."

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin agreed. He is a member of the board of directors of East Bay Community Energy and says that if they accept the offer, customers will question the agency's purpose.

"How are we different from PG,amp;E?" I ask. "And I think that if people look at the energy content label and say,quot; nuclear, "I think that will be a real black mark for the agency."

But the energy is not really free at all. CCAs that drive PG,amp;E customers away have to pay an annual "exit fee,quot; to reimburse the utility for their energy production costs, including Diablo Canyon. Therefore, the agencies would reject the energy even if their clients still pay for it.

The nuclear plant is scheduled to close in 2025. Activist Jessica Tovar with the Local Clean Energy Alliance advocacy group suspects that the offer is an attempt to prevent that from happening.

"PG,amp;E is really pulling the greedy cords of the community's choice programs," he said. “If you take this, it will justify keeping the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant open. And we don't want to do that. "

Community option providers across the Bay Area face the same dilemma: protect their results or stay true to their philosophical mission?

“Do we want to be cleaner and greener and more affordable than PG,amp;E? Or do we want to adopt the same PG,amp;E approach? That is really what is at stake, "said Arreguin.

Activists are campaigning to close Diablo Canyon early. They say they will address the East Bay Community Energy board at their next meeting on February 19th.