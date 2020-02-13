The path of Bong Joon Ho from Seoul to Oscar's domain

SEOUL, South Korea – Eom Hang-ki's pizzeria in Seoul's Noryangjin district has attracted unusual customers in recent months: fans of films from Japan and even the United States and Argentina, all coming to pay tribute to one of the places where Bong Joon Ho filmed "Parasite."
"I am very happy that my store has played a very small role in the creation of the historical film," said Eom, 65, about the film that has become a worldwide sensation and this week became the first film in foreign language to win The best image of Oscar. "But, frankly, I was confused at first when foreigners began to appear in my shop."
The streets of Seoul are both a "Parasite,quot; character and the actors themselves, and they played a formative role in shaping Mr. Bong's politicized worldview and his intense focus on the deep inequality in the city of 10 million people.
Mr. Bong's relatives have told the South Korean media that he showed great attention to wealth disparities from an early age, bringing poorer friends from school to dinner with him. When I was at Yonsei University in Seoul, the students defended the rights of the poor and disadvantaged, often going to rural villages as volunteer farmers and teachers during summer vacations or infiltrating work sites to help organize unions.
Mr. Bong moved to Seoul with his family from the provincial city of Daegu when he was a third grader. His maternal grandfather was Park Tae-won, a novelist who ended up in North Korea during the Korean War in the early 1950s and built a prolific literary career there until his death in 1986.
During the Cold War, Mr. Park's study and other writers "gone north,quot; was taboo in the South. People were forbidden to borrow their book from libraries, and when parts of their works were cited in books and magazines, their name was often partially drafted.
Growing up in Seoul, Mr. Bong as a high school student was determined to become a film director. While studying sociology at Yonsei University in Seoul, he co-founded a movie club.
He also developed what he called a "morbid obsession,quot; with the movies, watching old Hollywood classics broadcast every weekend on South Korean television stations, as well as more sexually explicit and violent movies shown on AFKN, a television channel for US troops in South Korea. He bought his first camcorder with savings by selling donuts in a school cafeteria.
"I still remember sleeping at night hugging the Hitachi camera," he said.
When Mr. Bong enrolled in Yonsei in 1988, the campus was a focus of activism for the murder of a student the previous year, and there were protests almost every day against the brutal military dictatorship. When protesters attempted to march to the border with North Korea to ask for the reunification of the Korean peninsula, riot police entered with tear gas.
The protests in Yonsei triggered major protests in downtown Seoul that ultimately forced the strong military man, Chun Doo-hwan, to allow a direct presidential election.
Bong said he was not an activist in himself, apart from drawing cartoons for the campus newspaper that often defended the cause of the protesters.
But "it is clear that his worldview was formed during his college days," which "made him sensitive to social problems," said Tcha Sung-jai, who was producer of Mr. Bong's first two films and now He teaches cinema at Dongguk University. In Seoul
As South Korea began to democratize in the 1990s, gradually eliminating state censorship of films and books, a new generation of directors and producers of films such as Bong and Tcha, who had experienced the turmoil of the 1980s as Students, generated a revival in the South Korean film industry at the beginning of the new millennium.
Some of these films were mega hits, eclipsing Hollywood imports that had dominated local theaters for so long that the government forced them to devote a projection time to locally produced films.
Mr. Bong fought at first. To make a living, he recorded wedding videos. His first full-length movie, "Barking Dogs Never Bite,quot; (2000), sold only 100,000 tickets.
"Did you really agree to make this movie?" Mr. Bong He later recalled that his skeptical wife asked him after reading the script.
His second film, "Memories of Murder,quot; (2003), based on a real-life serial murder case, gave Mr. Bong his first box office success. Bong soon became a household name in South Korea, directing several other critically acclaimed box office hits.
His films dealt with issues such as police incompetence, the danger of genetic engineering and the theme that would give him worldwide fame: the class struggle in South Korean society. And he seasoned these important problems with black comedy.
The recipe proved to be very popular.
Mr. Bong wove suspense stories involving people that South Koreans could easily recognize: cynical local police and ordinary people dragged into impossible situations while the state offered little help. In "Memories of Murder," a serial killer terrorizes a rural city while local police mobilize to Seoul to fight anti-government protesters, as they were in real life in the 80s and 90s.
"His films address serious social problems, but entertain viewers through humor and unpredictable stories," said Kim Hyung-koo, who was the director of photography for two of Bong's greatest hits.
But as films on socially and politically unveiled topics became megahits, conservative politicians distrusted famous "left,quot; film directors like Bong, whom they accused of creating "political propaganda."
The governments of two previous conservative presidents, Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye, blacklisted thousands of artists, writers and film directors in secret for their leftist ideologies. They denied government subsidies and kept them and their work off television, and highlighted Mr. Bong's "Memories of Murder,quot; and his 2006 film, "The Host." He was accused of highlighting "government incompetence,quot; and spreading "anti-American,quot; and "left messages."
In "The Host," a toxic chemist released from a US military base in Seoul, a real incident that occurred in Seoul in 2000, creates a mutated monster that rises from the Han River in Seoul and slaughters innocent citizens. A common family fights the monster while the government provides little help. "The Host,quot; sold 13 million tickets, breaking the record for South Korea's highest grossing film at the time.
Even after "Parasite,quot; won the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May, for the first time for a South Korean film, many conservative politicians made fun of Bong and called his latest film "movie of the community "that is not worth it. stalking
But the Oscars changed all that.
Conservative candidates in Daegu, Ms. Bong's hometown, have proposed to build a museum and a statue and rename the streets in honor of Mr. Bong.
"Ras Parasite,quot; has written a new story, "said Park Yong-chan, spokesman for the main conservative opposition party Liberty Korea Party." This is a monumental achievement that extended the power of South Korean films and culture throughout the world,quot;.