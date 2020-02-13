The path of Bong Joon Ho from Seoul to Oscar's domain

SEOUL, South Korea – Eom Hang-ki's pizzeria in Seoul's Noryangjin district has attracted unusual customers in recent months: fans of films from Japan and even the United States and Argentina, all coming to pay tribute to one of the places where Bong Joon Ho filmed "Parasite."

"I am very happy that my store has played a very small role in the creation of the historical film," said Eom, 65, about the film that has become a worldwide sensation and this week became the first film in foreign language to win The best image of Oscar. "But, frankly, I was confused at first when foreigners began to appear in my shop."

The streets of Seoul are both a "Parasite,quot; character and the actors themselves, and they played a formative role in shaping Mr. Bong's politicized worldview and his intense focus on the deep inequality in the city of 10 million people.

Mr. Bong's relatives have told the South Korean media that he showed great attention to wealth disparities from an early age, bringing poorer friends from school to dinner with him. When I was at Yonsei University in Seoul, the students defended the rights of the poor and disadvantaged, often going to rural villages as volunteer farmers and teachers during summer vacations or infiltrating work sites to help organize unions.