The Northglenn bee colony reported that a robbery was found that turned out to be a misunderstanding about cleaning a sold plot

A missing bee colony in Northglenn that was initially reported as a robbery turned out to be a misunderstanding.

The colony, which was on the dairy farm of Karl's farm, 1741 E. 120th Ave., was reported stolen when its owners, Zoya Cherny, 62, and her friend Boris, went to see the hives on Saturday and disappeared

The property was recently sold, with a closing date of March 31, and a misunderstanding about the cleanliness of the package led to confusion.

"The incident initially reported as a theft of hives from the property of Karl & # 39; s Dairy has concluded as a misunderstanding," Northglenn police said Wednesday night. “The property was recently sold and, subsequently, there was a misunderstanding about removing the remaining items from the property. Arrangements are being made for the return of the hives. ”

Cherny said she is relieved by development and hopes to meet with the colony.

"I still don't know what state the hives are in or if the bees are still alive," he said. "At least the hives were found."

The colony, 30 hives with the initial hives dating from about 10 years, is worth approximately $ 15,000.

"We are still worried about bees," Cherny said. "It's a relief that it wasn't a thief."