The NBA star, Jaylen Brown, thirsty for the sexy lingerie image of Rihanna

%MINIFYHTML1eb8e086e02c9d398f3241a9f1701fb811% %MINIFYHTML1eb8e086e02c9d398f3241a9f1701fb812%

Instagram

The Boston Celtics player shows his appreciation by liking the sexy image he presents to the singer of & # 39; Good Girl Gone Bad & # 39; showing its curves in a sparse underwear.

Up News Info –

Jaylen Brown he liked what he saw in RihannaIt is a sexy photo. The 23-year-old Boston Celtics player was discreetly surprised by his latest lingerie photo on Instagram while pressing the "love" button to show his appreciation.

It was a picture of RiRi with a matching bra and panties set from her own underwear line. "Be mine, bih," wrote a shameless legend. Models Stella Maxwell Y Adriana Lima,former Fifth Harmony singer Normaniand reality star Tiffany Pollard They were among those who like the post.

%MINIFYHTML1eb8e086e02c9d398f3241a9f1701fb813% %MINIFYHTML1eb8e086e02c9d398f3241a9f1701fb814%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML1eb8e086e02c9d398f3241a9f1701fb815% %MINIFYHTML1eb8e086e02c9d398f3241a9f1701fb816%

It was rumored that Jaylen Brown dated the Instagram model Jacqueline Hawileh after he was seen with her last year. It is not clear if they are still together or not.

Jaylen Brown likes what he sees on Rihanna's Instagram

Meanwhile, Rihanna has been romantically linked to A $ AP Rocky. The "Good Girl Gone Bad" singer allegedly recovered with the A $ AP Mob rapper after his separation from the Saudi tycoon Hassan Jameel After two years of relationship.

It is not the first time that Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky provoke rumors of romance. In 2013, it was rumored that they had connected after kissing on the set of their music video "Fashion Killa." He was seen groping his butt back then.

Rihanna also had an adventure with athletes in the past. They included baseball star Matt kemp, football player Karim BenzemaRacing star Lewis Hamiltonand NBA player J.R. Smith.