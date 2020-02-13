The most elegant television show, The Good Fight, finally has a return date

Mark your calendars and take out their brooches, Diane Lockhart will return to our lives this April.

CBS All Access revealed the release date of the fourth season for The good fight season four and will arrive a little later than usual on Thursday, April 9. The new season will have 10 episodes, such as the third and the first before.

The new season presents Diane (Christine Baranski) and the rest of Reddick Boseman & Lockhart in a very different scenario after the loss of the company's largest customer, Chumhum, and the fogging of the name of its founding partner. Now, Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart have been absorbed by STR Laurie, a multinational firm. The excellent lawyers at the center of The Good Fight now find all their decisions questioned by superiors. Hi, micromanagement! Can Diane and company survive the lack of independence?