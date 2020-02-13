The most elegant television show, The Good Fight, finally has a return date

Mark your calendars and take out their brooches, Diane Lockhart will return to our lives this April.
CBS All Access revealed the release date of the fourth season for The good fight season four and will arrive a little later than usual on Thursday, April 9. The new season will have 10 episodes, such as the third and the first before.
The new season presents Diane (Christine Baranski) and the rest of Reddick Boseman & Lockhart in a very different scenario after the loss of the company's largest customer, Chumhum, and the fogging of the name of its founding partner. Now, Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart have been absorbed by STR Laurie, a multinational firm. The excellent lawyers at the center of The Good Fight now find all their decisions questioned by superiors. Hi, micromanagement! Can Diane and company survive the lack of independence?
In addition to Baranski, who somehow has not yet been nominated for an Emmy for her work on the show, The good fight also stars Jumbo cush, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi Y Delroy Cute. Michael Sheen Y Rose leslie He has left the show. John Larroquette Y The good wife veteran Zach Grenier They have joined the fourth season. Hugh dancy will appear on a recurring paper.
First photos of the new season have a guest star Michael J. Fox Like Louis Canning He was nominated for five Emmy awards for playing the role in CBS The good wife in front of Baranski and Julianna Margulies. Guest stars passed in The good fight include Tituss Burgess, Jane Lynch, Mike Colter, Megan Hilty, Mamie Gummer, Gary Cole, Denis O & # 39; Hare, Kathy Najimy Y Cheryl Hines.
The good fight The fourth season premieres on Thursday, April 9 with new episodes that are published weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access.