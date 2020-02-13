The modern family begins the emotional farewell with the reading of the final table

Julie Bowen better get out of there because it seems Modern Family I had a fight after the last reading of the table.

The cast of ABC Modern Family He came to social networks to mark the start of production at the end of the series, which aired in April, and emotions, understandably, were running out.

%MINIFYHTML7f35abf9f7bb844dc677052b5882220a11% %MINIFYHTML7f35abf9f7bb844dc677052b5882220a12%

"Our last table seemed sad because it is ending but very grateful (sic) and happy to have been part of this family. It has been (sic) more than I had ever dreamed or deserved." Sofia Vergara posted on Instagram with a series of photos. "Thank you my modern family."

Back to Bowen for a minute. She passed by The Ellen DeGeneres show where she explained her posture of crying in a group.