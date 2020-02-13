The isolation of Odion Ighalo from Carrington was part of the Manchester United plan, says James Cooper | Soccer news

Ighalo will be included in the United team to face Chelsea, live at the Monday Night Football of Sky Sports; The start is at 8 p.m.







Odion Ighalo's confinement of the Manchester United training camp is only a precaution and has always been the plan, says Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper.

A report in the Daily Mirror on Wednesday night claimed that Ighalo, who joined United in a Limit Day movement of the Shanghai Shenhua Chinese club, was expelled from the club's AON Training Complex in Carrington amid fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

The 30-year-old man has not tested positive for the virus and, as part of the government's precautionary procedures, has been placed in a two-week incubation period that ends this weekend, and coinciding with United's return to the United Kingdom due to its warm weather. training camp in Marbella, which Ighalo had lost due to similar concerns.

The Nigerian striker has been training at the Taekwondo Center in Manchester on the Etihad campus and will be part of the United traveling party when he faces Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Monday Night Footballlive in Sky sports.

"I think there has been a lot of hysteria around the coronavirus, but what Manchester United has done is precautionary and, from his point of view, far exceeds government guidelines on treating someone or working with someone who comes from China." Cooper told him Sky sports news.

"When Ighalo was signed on the day of the deadline, it came from China but not from Wuhan Province, many people who came from China were made with the same stipulation that they could come from Wuhan Province and, of course, is in a 14 day incubation period.

"Manchester United naturally felt it was right and wise for him to train away from Carrington. There are many reasons for that, there is clearly a risk of infection, apparently very mild, and it is an elite training base."

"You wouldn't want that to happen because that way you would have another 14-day incubation problem and Manchester United couldn't play football games."

"It is also clear, of course, that United is currently in Spain at its winter holiday training camp with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. What is happening is that Odion Ighalo has been working in the center of Manchester with a coach staff, in contact with the course with the training staff that Solskjaer has with him in Spain.

"They just went through that with the expressed intention of putting him in shape for the match against Chelsea, which I think will be part. I don't think he's in the initial eleven of Solskjaer, but I think he might well be on the bench, Someone Ole could use Monday night at Stamford Bridge as a substitute.

"There is a fear that it has not been integrated in terms of personnel, but I think they have worked in their physical condition and all this is precautionary, has remained away from the training camp and once the two week incubation period ends , which, of course, coincides with this weekend and the return of Manchester United from Spain, then you can join the team, go to London and be part of that team of the first team.

"Manchester United certainly believes that they have far exceeded the government in this, but they are working in a sensible and practical way in this situation where, of course, you are seeing a league training center and do not want any risk of infection. Odion Ighalo has been doing his physical work in Manchester on his own and that has been the plan all along. "

How Coronavirus fears forced Man Utd to change hotels in Spain

However, the isolation of Ighalo was not the only example of how the outbreak of the coronavirus has impacted Manchester United's winter vacation plans.

Sky sports news He confirmed a report in the Daily Mail stating that the club chose to change the hotel they should stay in Marbella after discovering that the Chinese side of the Dalian Professional Super League had stayed there earlier this month.

"The Chinese side of Rafa Benítez was staying at the original hotel that Manchester United had booked, and again due to concerns about the transit from China that involves all this, Manchester United changed his hotel," Cooper said.

"So it has been a bit difficult preparation in terms of Chelsea, most of them would like to be in the sun in southern Spain preparing for a game like that."

"But I think what he has also done on a positive level is to integrate one of his other signings, Bruno Fernandes, who was late in the transfer window and I think they are happy that it was integrated correctly."

"We will hear from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tomorrow, he will return to Manchester before the rest of the team to deal with the media before the game before Chelsea and then the rest of the team will arrive."

"I guess Odion Ighalo will join that team and be on the bench, I suppose, for the game at Stamford Bridge on Monday. But there's no cause for alarm here, this is only because of Manchester United's precaution."