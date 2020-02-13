The Indian smartphone market gets a new number 2, companies can stop selling these phones and more

It's official, the Indian smartphone market has a new number two player Live. After Counterpoint Research, now the latest quarterly International Data Corp (IDC) numbers also show Vivo as the second largest player in the Indian smartphone market. According to the IDC classification, Xiaomi leads the market in the fourth quarter of 2019, followed by Vivo, Samsung, Oppo and Realme in the same order.

The Counterpoint classification also classifies all five smartphone brands in the same order. As for the premium market, the premium mid-range segment is led by Vivo, while the premium high-end segment is led by Apple, according to the report. The report also says that some of the key brands of smartphones may stop selling smartphones under Rs 5,000. This is all you need to know about the changing dynamics of the Indian smartphone market: