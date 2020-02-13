The Houston dog disappeared almost 14 years ago in Fort Worth; Reunited with the family – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH and HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A happy meeting between the family and the beloved pet happened almost 14 years after Remy, the dog, disappeared.

Remy, the five-pound Yorkshire Terrier mix, was picked up by Fort Worth Animal Control last month.

A microchip linked Remy with Aaron Webster and his family in Houston.

The dog had a wound on his face, hair loss and no teeth, but that didn't matter much to the Websters, nor to McKenzie Smith of Saving Hope, who helped reunite the dog with his family.

"Incredible. That is the only word that comes to mind. They were warm fluff. We cry, definitely, we all shed a tear of joy, "said Smith.

No one knows at this time what happened to Remy in the last 13 years or how he got from Houston to Fort Worth.

Smith credits the dog that is being microchipped for this meeting.