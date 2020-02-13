The hiking photographer captures the amazing phenomenon of "angel in the sky,quot;

A photographer captured a magical scene while walking in the UK this month, a phenomenon that seems to create an & # 39; angel in the sky & # 39 ;.

Lee Howdle was walking through the Peak District National Park in Derbyshire, in central England, where he met the Brocken spectrum.

This climatic event occurs when an observer stands in an elevated area that reaches above the upper surface of a cloud with the sun behind it.

The light is reflected in the back of its shadow and forms a "circular glory,quot; of colors around its dark figure that may seem huge: Howdle said it looked "a mile long."

Scroll down to watch the video

A photographer captured a magical scene while walking in the UK this month, a phenomenon that seems to create an & # 39; angel in the sky & # 39 ;. Lee Howdle was walking through the Peak District National Park in Derbyshire, in central England, where he met the Brocken spectrum

Howdle, which was located on Mam Tor, a 1,696-foot hill in the High Peak area of ​​the National Park, captured the stunning scene with its Canon 5d Mk4 camera.

& # 39; My shadow looked huge. He was in this circular rainbow & # 39; & # 39 ;, he told SWNS.

& # 39; I took some pictures and kept walking. It was like an angel in the sky over the hills, it was quite magical & # 39 ;.

& # 39; I've never seen this in my life before. I read it once on the Internet & # 39; & # 39 ;, he told SWNS. It's really amazing and I feel very blessed to have captured such a magical moment & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Another photographer was lucky enough to capture a different climatic phenomenon that produced a similar angelic display.

This climatic event occurs when an observer stands in an elevated area that reaches above the upper surface of a cloud with the sun behind it. The light is reflected in the back of its shadow and forms a & # 39; circular glory & # 39; of colors around his dark figure that may seem huge: Howdle said it looked & # 39; a mile long

Howdle, who was standing on Mam Tor, a 1,696-foot hill in the High Peak area of ​​the National Park, captured the stunning scene with his Canon 5d Mk4 camera

While skiing on the Hörnligrat mountain in the Swiss Alps, Michael Schneider took an impressive picture using only an iPhone 11 at the time the ice crystals froze in the air, creating a perfect "halo,quot; around the sun.

The optical phenomenon, which is actually known as a 22 ° halo, occurs when light interacts with ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere.

Lee Howdle shared the images on his Instagram page shortly after seeing the dazzling surprise.

Geophysics Mika McKinnon told Fox News: "The crystals can be high on the cirrus, or closer to the ground like diamond dust or ice fog."

"Just like raindrops scatter light in the rainbow, ice crystals can reflect and refract light, acting as mirrors or prisms depending on the shape of the crystal and the incident angle of light."

Schneider said he was skiing on the hill when he looked up the mountain and saw how the impressive event formed.

"I quickly realized that a halo was developing in the backlight of the Sun, initially very discreet until this phenomenon of light increased incredibly," Schneider said in the comments obtained by SWNS.

"I was fascinated by the two rings around the Sun and the many reflections of light."

The image was taken in November 2019 around 11 a.m. at Hörnligrat, the mountain station of the Hörnli-Express and Urdenbahn cable cars.

"The sun had been fighting through the last snow clouds for about an hour," Schneider explained in his blog.

& # 39; The temperature was -7 degrees. I was waiting here for my colleague with whom I had arranged to go skiing.

& # 39; I used the time to capture the beautiful lighting environments with my smartphone.

Another photographer was lucky enough to capture a different climatic phenomenon that produced a similar angelic display. Michael Schneider took an impressive picture at the time the ice crystals froze in the air, creating a perfect "halo,quot; around the sun

The 22 ° arch is one of the most common ice halos. It forms a circle around a light source that subtends a total of 22, which is approximately the distance covered by its fully extended hand, the thumb in the sun and the little finger in the halo

"This fit well, because a few days ago I had bought a smartphone with new camera technology, so I could try it a bit."

The 22 ° arch is one of the most common ice halos.

It forms a circle around a light source that subtends a total of 22, which is approximately the distance covered by its fully extended hand, the thumb in the sun and the little finger in the halo, Gizmodo reported.

There are cases in which only part of the halo is visible and others will form a complete circle.

The inner edge is sometimes red and the outer edge is usually white.

. Most of the light deflects at approximately 22 °, creating a bright inner edge, but some of the light deflects up to 50 °, blurring the outer extent of the halo.