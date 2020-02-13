The game premieres Kobe Bryant Face Tattoo

Rapper The Game paid tribute to the legend of the late LA Lakers, Kobe Bryant, by tattooing his shirt number.

The tattoo features a laterally black number eight, connected inside Bryant's autograph. Both form a more significant infinity symbol on the left eyebrow of the game.

"I am heartbroken … wounded," the West Coast rapper wrote after news of Bryant's death was heard.

"This is really a sad day for Los Angeles, the game of basketball and the whole world. My heart is with Vanessa, those beautiful girls and the immediate family. Kobe, man … thank you for everything over the years, especially the advice, brief conversations with my children and everything you have contributed. I love you brother, you and GiGi rest well together #MambaMentalityForever 🐐

Bryant is the second high profile friend the rapper lost in the last year. He also lost his close friend, Nipsey Hussle, to whom he regularly pays tribute to his social networks and music.