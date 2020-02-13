The game pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with facial tattoo

%MINIFYHTML0c1bf0959e57194d75bfc432ccca8ed011% %MINIFYHTML0c1bf0959e57194d75bfc432ccca8ed012%

Instagram / WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The rapper of & # 39; El Chapo & # 39; He gets the old T-shirt number from the NBA legend, as well as his inked autograph on his right eyebrow after performing in Glasgow, Scotland.

The game has added a Kobe Bryant Tribute tattoo to your face.

The Los Angeles Lakers superfan had the old number eight on the shirt of the late basketball star written on his right eyebrow, along with Kobe's autograph.

The skin art session was held in Glasgow, Scotland, after the recent concert of The Game in the city of O2 Academy.

The rapper also plans to release a tribute song to Bryant.