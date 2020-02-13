The game features Kobe Bryant's huge tattoo on his face: rapper's ink photos make fans feel pain

Many famous people and fans have turned to social networks to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with tattoos inspired by Black Mamba or Lakers, and The Game has decided to go one step further.

The famous California MC went to social networks, where he debuted his tribute to the basketball star with an impressive tattoo on his face.

The last ink of the game features a large number eight laterally black along with the Kobe autograph with an infinity symbol.

Kobe and her daughter, Gianna's life, will be celebrated with a public monument at the Staples Center on February 24.

The Game also wrote an emotional message after the sad news came that he said: "I am heartbroken … hurt. This is really a sad day for Los Angeles, the game of basketball and the whole world. My heart is with Vanessa , those beautiful girls and the immediate family. Kobe, man … thanks for everything over the years, especially the advice, the brief conversations with my children and all that you have contributed. I love you brother, you and GiGi rest well together #MambaMentalityForever. 🐐 "

A fan came over and said: "This is so hard to believe so incredible that it really makes you take a look at your life and the people you care about most. My condolences are with the family. It touched so many people and so many ways."

Another commenter stated: “Mamba's mentality is worldwide! Only a ruthless person could not feel the pain of the loss of Kobe and her baby Gigi, and it really feels so unfair that their lives were taken away in such a tragic way. 💛💜💔💔 "

This sponsor explained: “It is heartbreaking for all of us ❤️💯 things about Nipsey and Kobe; They left an amazing impact and legacy in this world. Rest in paradise 💜💜💜💜 "

This person said: "I'm from the UK and I don't follow basketball, but I was very bleak when I heard the news. You can't help feeling the families in that helicopter. It's very sad to think about that. The whole world is thinking about them. Kobe's shirt was the first and only shirt I bought as a child. 🙏🏾 "

A fifth follower shared: “He was definitely loved all over the world, his smile that brought the basketball game was an incredible person, and we just have to remember the good times he shared with us while that smile was alive that would make the room happy when Enter, remember those moments you shared with him, an incredible person and now he will despise you in "all of us,quot;.

The game always goes beyond.



