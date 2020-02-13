The former US ambassador, who was a key figure in the political trial of President Donald Trump, criticized US foreign policy as "amoral,quot; and threat-based.

Marie Yovanovitch, whom Trump abruptly recalled last May as a US ambassador to Ukraine, spoke Wednesday at Georgetown University in Washington, where she received an award from the Institute for Diplomacy Studies at the school.

"Right now, the State Department is in trouble," he said. "Senior leaders lack political vision, moral clarity and leadership skills."

"To be frank, an amoral foreign policy," guess "that replaces threats, fear and confusion with trust cannot work in the long term," Yovanovitch said.

Last year, Trump denigrated Yovanovitch in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was the center of his political trial for abuse of power.

The House of Representatives accused him of pressuring Ukraine to announce investigations, including about his political opponent Joe Biden.

In October, Yovanovitch testified before Congress that he was withdrawn due to "unfounded and false claims of people with clearly questionable reasons."

Smear campaign

The 33-year-old veteran diplomat said she was subjected to a smear campaign orchestrated in part by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

He also criticized the leaders of the State Department and, by extension, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for not facing the forces that "apparently kidnapped our Ukrainian policy,quot;, or for supporting it against "dangerously incorrect,quot; attacks.

The Republican majority Senate acquitted Trump this month.

In his speech in Georgetown, Yovanovitch asked the State Department to develop a stronger relationship with Congress, to offer more training and flexibility for diplomats and to take seriously the work of counteracting misinformation.

"The truth matters," he said.

The Trainor award he received is given to "a prominent American or foreigner for his distinction in conducting diplomacy," according to Georgetown.

Previous recipients include Madeleine Albright and Kofi Annan.