The former Kiyomi Leslie of Bow Wow is now an adult video star

According to reports, the former star of & # 39; Growing Up Hip Hop & # 39; He has created a page on an adult website, where women publish explicit videos that are only available to paid subscribers.

Bow wowthe ex girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie a.k.a. Leslie Holden can no longer star in "Growing Hip Hop", but she still appears in front of the camera for a different profession. The fox of the music video has now become an adult video star.

According to MTO News, the former reality TV star has created a page on the Onlyfans.com adult website, where women post explicit videos that are only available to paid subscribers. It is believed that the @kiyomileslie page appeared on the website a few months ago.

In a screenshot of his page, Kiyomi wrote in one of his recent posts: "Give me a second for us to locate you and enlighten us." A video allegedly taken from his Onlyfans account also appeared online Wednesday morning, February 12, and shows how he teases his potential fans with a glimpse of her braless breasts before closing her dress. He later lifts his dress and shows his bare bottom to the camera while moving it.

Kiyomi and Bow Wow occasionally left before entering a physical altercation in an elevator in February 2019. Both were arrested at the time, although the rapper claimed that Kiyomi had assaulted him.

"Both parties suffered minor visible injuries. The officers were unable to determine the principal aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with assault," a police spokesman said at the time.

They separated definitively after the incident, and since then it is rumored that Bow Wow revives his romance with Angela Simmons. When addressing dating rumors, Rev Run's daughter said in E! The digital news series "Just the Sip", "I've known this man since I was 17. Our stories are countless. I love him to death. It's like my people. I don't know where we will end."

She continued to clarify the state of their relationship, "We are friends. We are great. I will support everything you do and vice versa, but for me, I feel that the world always catches me with Romeo or Bow. Is it like I can date other people? or do you want me to keep this? "

During the interview, Angela also talked about Romeo Miller, also known as Lil & # 39; Romeo, with whom he had consequences after being one of his closest friends. Fans have been speculating that Romeo was upset with her due to Instagram photos and friendship with former Bow Wow.

"It reminds me that I don't care much. But also as a friend, if [Romeo] is a true friend, then I would like you to have that conversation with me. If I am going to stop or not, it would be about me," she replied to the speculation. "But as a friend, if you feel it is something you don't like to see, then keep that conversation with me. Even now, I'm so sick of talking about him because he has disproportionate at this time." "