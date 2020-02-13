The first loss of a doctor from the Vietnam War army: the woman he loved

I was 26 when they sent me to Vietnam, along with 2.7 million men and women of my generation. As an infantry battalion surgeon, I treated the wounds of the soldiers and helped treat their pain, but for me, going to war was also related to the anguish of leaving my first love. I was a doctor and she was a licensed practical nurse at a hospital in Hartford, Connecticut. Our work had united us. Going to war would separate us.
The medical school was the academic equivalent of the military training camp. My hospital interns and I endured a draconian schedule that left us in a constant state of private sleep exhaustion; We could enter the hospital on Thursday morning and not leave until Saturday morning. At the end of a 48-hour shift on a cold day in December 1965, after consecutive missed meals and a group of critical emergencies, I arrived at the third floor room for night rounds. The young woman who worked at the nurses station asked me if she could help me. His badge said his name was Karen. She looked sympathetic with my blank stare, ashen complexion and scruffy appearance, the typical symptoms of a home doctor who was about to crash. I felt her scrutinizing my movements while wandering with cloudy eyes from one patient's room to the next.
He was exhausted and afraid of making a clinical mistake; Karen's presence felt like a blessing. Hospital staff members sometimes enjoyed shaming younger doctors for sports, but their angelic smile, gentle attitude and shyness gave me the feeling that I really wanted to help instead of humiliating myself. But there was a problem: I couldn't stop seeing her looking at me. He was so attracted to her and so distracted that it was almost impossible to remain on the task. I didn't know anything about Karen as a person, and I didn't care. Intuition and momentum completely overwhelmed any claim to reason. When our rounds were completed, we shared some words with a quick cup of coffee. When we said goodbye, I was so captivated by her that I couldn't think clearly.
Now, more than 50 years later, I can't remember exactly how I invited Karen or what we did for a first date, but I do remember that we joined immediately. He was on duty at the hospital every working day and many nights and weekends, so there was no time for traditional appointments. Our courtship consisted of trying to keep us awake, share takeaway meals, watch TV, sleep, covertly meet at work and spend a weekend at a modest Cape Cod resort. Quality time fragments were used to hug each other, holding hands, looking into each other's eyes, softening a strand of hair and occasionally making love. We spent a lot of time talking, but somehow we learned almost nothing important from each other. We just lived the moment and enjoyed being together.
I had dated many women in the past, but this was the first time I fell in love. It was instant, with someone I barely knew. And my time was terrible. He had no savings and earned a measly $ 70 for each 110-hour work week. Worse, the war made it impossible to plan my future. I had not yet decided on a medical specialty, and I had foolishly refused to be recruited by joining the Army. I could be sent to Vietnam as soon as I finished my internship.
In May 1966, I received orders to inform me for training in two months. I knew that general medical officers like me were sometimes embedded with frontline troops like battalion surgeons. I was faced with the possibility of being injured or killed, but just as annoying was the fact that my scheduled departure was close to the moment when the handsome and athlete of the Karen university team would return from his tour of Vietnam as a combat pilot. Karen told me that they had not made a formal commitment to each other, but the people who knew them assumed they would eventually marry. If he returned while I was away, it seemed unlikely that our relationship could survive.
Army doctors received only four weeks of rudimentary military training in San Antonio before going abroad. Many would be deployed in Vietnam during their second year of active duty. I was part of the unfortunate third who received olive green underwear to complement the orders sent directly to Vietnam.
Our coaches' focus was on teaching trauma and tropical medicine, with little emphasis on fighting skills. Seeing the doctors try to march in formation was very entertaining for the other troops stationed at our post. Unfortunately, some of us never take non-medical training seriously. One afternoon, we were ordered to crawl under the barbed wire while firing real ammunition with tracers on our heads. They had to stop the exercise when a cardiologist suddenly stood up waving his white shirt over his head as if he was giving up.
The doctors were being processed in such large quantities that they lodged me in a dirty motel next to the road. I missed Karen immediately, more than I had imagined. I thought about asking him to marry me, but I never had the chance. She had agreed to visit me in Texas, but canceled her flight at the last minute. His sister told him that it was not wise to commit to a soldier who could return from war irreparably damaged or irreversibly dead.
On August 27, I was transported to Vietnam in a rented commercial plane. We enter the asphalt with humid heat, equipped with uniforms designed for a war in Europe. Tropical uniforms and jungle boots were not yet in the regular supply chain. Nor were we prepared in much more serious ways than just our team.
My infantry unit was conducting search and destruction missions in Tay Ninh province, near the border with Cambodia. "Search and destroy,quot; sometimes seemed euphemistic for the Army using us as bait to lure enemy soldiers out of hiding. At 26, I was relatively older for my unit, and one of my 19-year-old doctors jokingly called me Pops. My front aid station was about 500 feet from the perimeter machine guns. I was the only one who seemed worried because I had been given an M16 rifle and a .45 caliber pistol, but I practically had no weapons or combat training. The medical staff was instructed to carry weapons in the field and not wear the red cross badge. Our command believed that we were specifically attacked by the Viet Cong. After the first few weeks, he only carried a sheathed handgun. It seemed more likely to hurt me or one of my friends with my M16 than any of the enemies.
By the end of December, Karen's romantic letters had gradually become less frequent. She had told her boyfriend about our romance in the hospital, and her anxiety and ambivalence about our relationship deepened. Then, just after the new year, a letter of sensitive but final apology told me that I was engaged to get married that summer. This was no surprise, but it was deeply disappointing. I loved her and wanted her to be happy, but I also wanted her with me, not with someone else. It seemed particularly ironic that the chaplain who performed his wedding ceremony was my drinking partner, and the obstetrician who finally gave birth to his babies was my inner partner and my best friend.
I took the photo of Karen luckily while I was in the country, but I no longer looked at it. It was time to move from this failed relationship and focus on more immediate issues. My life and the life of the men in my unit were at risk, and I was responsible for treating life-threatening injuries with novice skills and little more than the contents of a doctor's bag. There was also the dilemma of knowing that every time I declared my patient well enough for the service, I could be writing a prescription for his death.
When I returned to the United States, I did not try to find out about Karen or her newly married life. It seemed inconceivable that our brief crush on the hospital had happened only a year earlier. I started dating again and met the woman I would eventually marry and raise two children.
More than four decades later, I found an obituary praising Karen's ex-husband. He had retired as a brigadier general in the Air National Guard. They had divorced for some time. I found Karen's email address on social media and sent him a note, and we agreed to meet for lunch. (I was happily in a second marriage, and my wife, Sue, understood that this was an important moment in my life and expressed no objection to the meeting).
After an awkward conversation and a few glasses of wine, Karen and I talked about the time that had passed since we were together. We empathize with the ups and downs and the complexities of others' life stories. I have had 40 years of very rewarding clinical practice as a community pediatrician. I have been married to Sue for over 20 years. I love my grandfather role, I teach medical students as a clinical professor and I actively campaign to improve the health of veterans. Karen had stopped breastfeeding when she married her boyfriend, but went to work in an elementary school office and loved being surrounded by children. She has two adult children and two grandchildren. Karen smiled when I admitted she was the first woman I loved. I had never told him that in our brief time together. Simplicity seems almost impossible to achieve in today's world, where everyone feels the need to learn everything about someone else's life; However, it was the ingredient that made our crush so special. After reviewing old memories with Karen, I found myself imagining all the ways in which a downed plane, a wandering bullet, a hidden cable or even Karen's conversation with her sister could have rewritten the end of our stories.
The scars of the war of a long time and the years that followed had changed our lives and dampened the intensity, but not the warmth of our feelings. Without speaking, we hugged each other for a long moment of reflection. I found myself at 77 feeling the loss of that first innocent love. Then we wish each other happiness before separating to embrace the lives we had chosen and the separate futures that awaited us.
Jeffrey Brown is a retired doctor who teaches as a professor of medicine. He has written several published books and many articles. While serving in Vietnam as an Army doctor, he received the Bronze Star Medal for his Valor.