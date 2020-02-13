The first loss of a doctor from the Vietnam War army: the woman he loved

On August 27, I was transported to Vietnam in a rented commercial plane. We enter the asphalt with humid heat, equipped with uniforms designed for a war in Europe. Tropical uniforms and jungle boots were not yet in the regular supply chain. Nor were we prepared in much more serious ways than just our team.

My infantry unit was conducting search and destruction missions in Tay Ninh province, near the border with Cambodia. "Search and destroy,quot; sometimes seemed euphemistic for the Army using us as bait to lure enemy soldiers out of hiding. At 26, I was relatively older for my unit, and one of my 19-year-old doctors jokingly called me Pops. My front aid station was about 500 feet from the perimeter machine guns. I was the only one who seemed worried because I had been given an M16 rifle and a .45 caliber pistol, but I practically had no weapons or combat training. The medical staff was instructed to carry weapons in the field and not wear the red cross badge. Our command believed that we were specifically attacked by the Viet Cong. After the first few weeks, he only carried a sheathed handgun. It seemed more likely to hurt me or one of my friends with my M16 than any of the enemies.

By the end of December, Karen's romantic letters had gradually become less frequent. She had told her boyfriend about our romance in the hospital, and her anxiety and ambivalence about our relationship deepened. Then, just after the new year, a letter of sensitive but final apology told me that I was engaged to get married that summer. This was no surprise, but it was deeply disappointing. I loved her and wanted her to be happy, but I also wanted her with me, not with someone else. It seemed particularly ironic that the chaplain who performed his wedding ceremony was my drinking partner, and the obstetrician who finally gave birth to his babies was my inner partner and my best friend.

I took the photo of Karen luckily while I was in the country, but I no longer looked at it. It was time to move from this failed relationship and focus on more immediate issues. My life and the life of the men in my unit were at risk, and I was responsible for treating life-threatening injuries with novice skills and little more than the contents of a doctor's bag. There was also the dilemma of knowing that every time I declared my patient well enough for the service, I could be writing a prescription for his death.

When I returned to the United States, I did not try to find out about Karen or her newly married life. It seemed inconceivable that our brief crush on the hospital had happened only a year earlier. I started dating again and met the woman I would eventually marry and raise two children.