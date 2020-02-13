The F1 F1 car of Red Bull-Honda was hailed as & # 39; work of art & # 39; after the track debut

%MINIFYHTMLaddbff942ff8e71d9785de46b53a8e0311% %MINIFYHTMLaddbff942ff8e71d9785de46b53a8e0312%





FIRST LOOK: Max Verstappen took the new RB16 for his first laps of an F1 circuit during Red Bull's filming day at Silverstone

Christian Horner described the union of Honda's 2020 engine with the new Red Bull RB16 chassis as a "work of art,quot; after Max Verstappen successfully completed his first outing with his latest car.

On Wednesday at Silverstone, Red Bull became the first team to run its new car on the track on one of its designated shooting days for 2020 in which the race is limited to 100 km.

The team said Verstappen's day went "without incident,quot; before the car's full debut at the Barcelona tests next week.

"We had a great debut season with Honda and the partnership has been increasingly strengthened," said Horner, head of the Red Bull team.

"It has been a really positive winter, and the effort that has been made behind the scenes has been really impressive. Additional steps have been taken both on the power unit and on the side of the chassis."

"The integration of the power unit in the car is now a work of art, and it's nice to see it in what is now an iconic livery."

Verstappen received the honor of making his car debut, with an eye on Red Bull firm in a challenge for the world championship next season.

"Of course, it's just a day of shooting, but the important thing is to start the car, find out how it is, discover minor problems, basically put everything up to date before arriving in Barcelona," Verstappen said.

"Fortunately, today everything went smoothly."