The director of & # 39; Parasite & # 39; explains why you have to prohibit a cast member from doing an advertising tour

The Oscar winner, Bong Joon Ho, admits that his requirement for Park Myung Hoon to stay out of the way during the promotion of the acclaimed thriller had caused the actor to have a hard time.

"Parasite"Director Bong Joon Ho had to hide the identity of one of his stars while promoting the film, so as not to ruin the great twist.

Park Myung Hoon He was banned from participating in the film's advertising tour, because its director wanted viewers to be surprised when his character appeared.

Bong tells WENN: "It was very important to make sure that the second half of the movie was kept secret, so all the actors and crew members signed a confidentiality agreement (NDA), particularly from the part from where the original housekeeper comes back and rings the bell ".

"After that we made sure that none of that was revealed to the public and from Cannes we made a great effort to keep it a secret. Particularly the actor, who is in the bunker, who plays the husband (of the housekeeper)."

"He went to the Cannes Film Festival, but he had to remain hidden. Even with the premiere screening, he had to be in a dark corner on the second floor and had to leave five minutes before the movie ended and before the ovation to avoid all reporters, because its existence in itself is a spoiler. It cost a lot. "

"Three weeks after the movie's release, we really focused on presenting it as part of the cast."