The Diamond Princess crew is "desperate for help,quot; while the virus squeezes Japan News

With a total of 531 crew and sailors, Filipinos make up half the staff of the Diamond Princess cruise ship that is quarantined in the Yokohama port of Japan due to the coronavirus, and as the disease spreads, they are increasingly worried.

On Thursday, health authorities in Japan said 44 more people had been confirmed with the infection, bringing the total to at least 218 passengers and crew, as well as a quarantine officer.

Among those infected are at least 15 crew members, at least five of whom are Filipinos, which generates alarm among family members in their home country, as well as other crew members who continue to work in conditions quarantine

The nationalities of the other 10 sick crew members remained unknown until Thursday.

While the news reports mainly focus on the 2,670 passengers of the unfortunate ship, its 1,100 crew members are on the front line, while competing against time to contain the spread of the virus inside the ship, keeping the ship clean, while continuing to serve passengers who have limited themselves primarily to their cabins.

In a social media post, Leigh Antonette Barruga from the Philippines said her brother, Paolo, is a member of the Diamond Princess crew, and that his family is "very distressed,quot; by the situation.

"What we can ask for now is prayers, and to ensure the safety of the crew members and, hopefully, get medical attention," he said.

In a separate publication, Katherine Yu, Paolo's fiancee, said the crew "feels insecure and helpless."

"Their situation on the ship stresses them and that could weaken their immune system and make them more vulnerable to the virus," Yu added. "We are desperately seeking your help. Please allow them to return with their families and loved ones. It would reassure us if you simply let them return home."

Al Jazeera contacted Paolo, as well as several other crew members, but did not respond to requests for interviews.

According to his social media account, he started working for Princess Cruises, which operates Diamond Princess, in October 2018.

& # 39; I want him to stay alive & # 39;

The 115,000-ton ship has been docked in the Japanese port city of Yokohama since February 6, after it was reported that an 80-year-old man, who had landed a few days earlier in Hong Kong, had tested positive for the virus. At least 10 people were initially infected before it spread to other passengers and crew.

In China, more than 1,300 people died from the virus, with about 60,000 infections confirmed as of Wednesday.

Mary Grace Magsaysay, also from the Philippines, published online that her husband, Elmer Magsaysay, was working as a chef on the ship in quarantine.

"It's getting worse," he wrote after reading news about more people inside the infected ship.

Another spouse of a Diamond Princess staff member said she was worried about her husband's situation because he is close to one of five Filipino crew members, who tested positive for the virus.

In a separate message to Al Jazeera, the woman, who asked not to be identified, said she wanted the cruise company to allow her husband to leave the ship.

"I don't care if he loses his job, the most important thing is that he will stay alive."

All patients who tested positive for the virus were removed from the lining and placed in quarantine in a Japanese hospital.

& # 39; Please help us & # 39;

Meanwhile, a member of the Philippine crew told the Philippine television channel, GMA, that they were being served by the Japanese government and the cruise company.

The employee, who asked not to be identified, sent photos from inside the cruise showing Filipino crew members wearing surgical masks and gloves while delivering food to passengers. However, they did not wear suits of hazardous materials and other protective equipment, unlike Japanese health officials who entered the ship for coronavirus tests.

In a brief statement, the Philippine embassy in Japan said that "it is currently working with the Filipino and Japanese government agencies to provide assistance to all Filipinos aboard the cruise."

On Wednesday, another 39 cases of coronavirus were reported aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship (Franck Robichon / EPA)

In its industry report for 2020, the International Association of Cruise Lines, the world's largest cruise industry trading organization, said the industry was responsible for 1.17 million jobs worldwide, generating $ 50.24 thousand millions in wages and salaries.

The Manila-based Magsaysay Maritime Corporation, which is responsible for recruiting Filipinos for the crew, assured those working at the Diamond Princess that the company kept in touch with the cruise operator to ensure their safety, in a posted video online. That later He changed the video to private, restricting public access.

It is also estimated that there are 160 Indian citizens working aboard the Diamond Princess, and some have asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "rescue,quot; them from the ship.

In one of a series of videos posted online, five of his colleagues joined Binay Kumar Sarkar when they asked his government to allow them to leave the ship before becoming infected with the virus.

"Please, save at least those of us who are healthy," he said.

& # 39; The ship is the safest place for quarantine & # 39;

But Dr. Abdul Ghafur, an infectious disease specialist based in the Indian city of Chennai, said placing passengers and crew under quarantine inside the ship was "the safest way,quot; to contain the infection.

According to the latest media reports, 218 passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and a quarantine officer have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Franck Robichon / EPA)

"Even if you take them out of the ship for quarantine, they will still be locked in a building," he said.

As for the continuous increase in the number of infections inside the ship, Ghafur said the virus may have been incubating for several days, and that many of the patients were just beginning to show symptoms.

Given the closed nature of the cruise, many cross transmissions may have occurred before the first cases were confirmed, he said.

Those who remain on the ship during the 14-day quarantine can walk outside their cabin, but must wear surgical masks and maintain a distance of six feet (1.8 meters) from other passengers. However, families were seen inside the ship interacting with each other at close range without any protective equipment.

In a statement to Al Jazeera, Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises, said the company was working with the Japanese government "on further improvements, approving new procedures as we adapted our process to the unique challenges of this situation."

The Diamond Princess cruise reported 2,670 passengers and 1,100 crew on board the ship before it was forced to dock at Yokohama on February 6Jiji Press via EPA)

In a separate video posted online, Swartz said that "the emergency and public health protocols that are in place,quot; on their ships "are world class,quot; and have been developed with the help of the World Health Organization (WHO ) and the US Centers for Diseases. UU. Control and Prevention

The statement did not address what will happen to the crew members who have requested to leave the ship.

Another cruise, MS Westerdam, arrived Thursday at the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville, after being rejected by five countries for fear that people on board could have been infected with the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, some 3,600 passengers and the World Dream cruise crew were able to disembark in Hong Kong, after a similar scare. The ship was previously rejected by Taiwan.

With additional reports from Manar Al Adam in Kuala Lumpur