The deceptive Astros do not seem to understand – Up News Info

Ah, the Houston Astros.

Well stealing signs. It's not so good pretending to be sorry.

The official mea fault of the team on Thursday in Florida proved to be as predictable as it seems. From owner to protagonist, the message was the same, almost as if it had been rehearsed the night before.

A few words of remorse for the worst scandal that hit baseball since the steroid era. Then it reaches 2020 and, perhaps, a World Series title without having to cheat to get it.

Why even try?

If the Astros were as bad at stealing posters as apologizing for it, there could be championship flags in Los Angeles and New York now. If they were paid for being honest and straightforward, they would lead Toyota Corollas to spring training instead of Range Rovers.

Instead, they organize a show of dogs and ponies, except the pony. Well, maybe not, because the Astros owner Jim Crane was there to make the absurd claim that his team would have won the 2017 World Series even without cheating.

"We had a good team," Crane said. "We won the World Series and we will leave it that way."

Good luck explaining that to Yu Darvish, Clayton Kershaw and the rest of the 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers. Trying to defend the indefensible is not a good look, and Crane could have been better served simply by keeping quiet.

If it wasn't for the manager Dusty Baker who looks great behind the sunglasses in his new job, it would have been a total disaster.

Do you need more tests? Just listen to Justin Verlander, who expressed regret for not saying more about what was happening in Houston.

And what exactly did Verlander say at that time?

"That's between my classmates and me," Verlander said. "I don't want to go into details. As a team, we have expressed our remorse, including myself, and I will leave it that way."

Only millionaire players are millionaire players. The responsibility is for the losers and, in addition, we have a season ahead in which everyone should focus.

Not so fast. The Astros still have some explanations to make, and much more to apologize for.

The fact that they don't seem terribly interested in doing so should make many people around baseball, including the players, even crazier than they are today.

"It is what it is," said gardener Josh Reddick. "It happened, and we apologize to everyone and we tried to move forward in 2020 and focus on that."

If only it were that easy. The next season will be like no other for the Astros, starting with the first away game on April 3 in Anaheim, where Dodgers fans have bought tickets for thousands to boo the Astros against the Angels.

There will be many other uncomfortable days for players to deal as they did Thursday in Florida. The Astros will surely be rewarded with heavy blows wherever they go, a constant reminder of the plan to steal signs that helped them win a World Series title they didn't deserve.

Regret, of course, they have some. The main one of them would be the regret that they caught them.

And then, of course, he regrets that a former teammate delivered them.

But with the right baseball players, there is generally no regret unless there are consequences. And apparently there are no consequences for players who cheat in baseball, at least while Rob Manfred is in charge of the game.

The scandal has cost three managers and a general manager their jobs. But for the players, the only real penalty was having to pronounce some well-practiced sentences to journalists when they arrived for spring training.

He did not miss a game. Not a dollar lost.

They have already cheated the game. Now they will be cheating the fans, not to mention some of their fellow players who have already pointed out that they will not follow the unwritten rules of baseball silence in this case.

"I think it's worse than steroids," Puppies slugger Kris Bryant said last week in Las Vegas.

No, the Astros scandal will not disappear, no matter how much José Altuve, Alex Bregman and company want. He cannot until Manfred intensifies and punishes those responsible for the plan.

Canceling the World Series title would be a start. It is not necessary to give it to the Dodgers because they did not win it on the field. But there was no World Series champion in 1994 due to the strike, so there is already a precedent.

The following would be suspensions that make it clear that traps will not be tolerated in baseball. I suggest that all members of the 2017 Astros feel, without pay, for the same amount of games they played for the team that season.

Then there is Crane, who needs to find a new hobby to spend his money. He is out of touch or so ignorant about what was happening that he does not deserve to own.

Finally, other owners should look at Manfred himself. His decision not to discipline players is disconcerting at best and what he knew and when he knew it is essential to understand the whole scandal.

No one is moving, no matter how much the Astros spoke on Thursday. No one can until we finally get something the Astros were not willing to give when they opened the spring training.

Real action instead of empty apologies.