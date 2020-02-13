The Cuban link of 50 Cent's girlfriend gets Broody after seeing Kim Kardashian's daughter in the north

Instagram

The aspiring lawyer turns to Instagram Stories to republish a photo of the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; and his daughter getting out of a car together.

Up News Info –

50 cents and Cuban Link's relationship has gone so well that having a child could be in his future. On Wednesday, February 12, the aspiring lawyer admitted to feeling melancholic after seeing Kim KardashianThe eldest daughter of North West.

As for Instagram stories, Cuban republished the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The picture of the star of her and the girl getting out of the car together. North gave a bright smile to the camera while holding a lollipop in one hand while Kim held the other hand. The 6-year-old girl looked totally adorable. Sleeveless beige with thin straps and tied her natural curly hair.

%MINIFYHTML206eb4a6a7fd59633abdd55d5af8044311% %MINIFYHTML206eb4a6a7fd59633abdd55d5af8044312%

Seeing how nice North was in the picture apparently made Cuban want to have a mini-me. She wrote next to the picture, "Daughter Fever LOL".

<br />

Fiddy, meanwhile, has not yet responded publicly to Cuban's publication.

Fiddy and Cuban made their red carpet debut as a couple at the season 6 premiere of "Power"in August 2019. The beauty of the raven gained a lot of attention at that time, with the" girlfriend of the 50s, "reportedly became one of Google's highest performing search terms that night. Romance The couple was not without rumors, since once it was rumored that he was cheating on the rapper shortly after making his relationship public, however, Fiddy denied the rumors.

Last month, Cuban provoked rumors of rupture after sharing some cryptic publications on his account. One of his quotes allegedly talked about becoming a "new" woman, while in many other publications, according to reports, he talked about losing "material things."

<br />

He soon closed the speculation when he joined rapper "Candy" at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Alongside a photo of Fiddy at the event, she said: "… Motivation at its best! Congratulations, well deserved love!"