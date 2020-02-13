The criteria schools use to make climate-related closures – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML15d282ed58c91408c9b457f1cfb0a6da11% %MINIFYHTML15d282ed58c91408c9b457f1cfb0a6da12%

– Dozens of schools in Minnesota are delaying or canceling classes on Thursday due to the Arctic explosion.

But each district has a different method to make the decision to cancel classes.

Rick Kaufman, executive director of community relations emergency management for Bloomington Public Schools, is part of the four-person team that will decide whether schools should have classes on Thursday.

"What we are seeing is how long the children will be outside, and in temperatures of minus 29, they begin to have the impact of freezing at 30 minutes," Kaufman said.

Bus drivers will heat their buses early Thursday morning, and school nurses will check students for signs of freezing as soon as they enter through the front door.

The district sent an email to parents on Wednesday to remind them to dress their children for the weather. A similar note was sent to the parents of the St. Paul Public School

Kaufman and his team rely on the Hennepin County meteorologist and the National Weather Service data to inform their decisions. But he says there is no magic temperature that cancels the class.

“Several school districts look at a threshold. We don't have a hard and fast threshold, "said Kaufman.

The threshold for canceling at Minneapolis and St. Paul schools is a thermal sensation of minus 35 degrees at 6 a.m. For Anoka-Hennepin, it is when the National Meteorological Service says that exposed skin can freeze in 15 minutes.

Some districts use a two-hour delay to wait for daylight, to see how the weather develops or to give the plows time to leave. But Bloomington no longer delays.

"A two-hour delay does not give us the advantage it could have for other districts that use it," Kaufman said.

While buses run, teachers can arrive at school and students do not run the risk of freezing. There is a good chance that classes in Bloomington are in session.

"Where we are now is that we will have school, and any change in that decision would come at 5 a.m. (Thursday) in the morning," Kaufman said.

The pleasant temperature on Thursday morning will be between minus-20 to minus-40 degrees. Freezing can be established in just 10 to 15 minutes on exposed skin under those conditions.