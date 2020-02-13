The coaches of XFL & # 39; absolutely shocked & # 39; for the amount of his plays revealed on television

One of the ways in which the XFL could differentiate itself from the NFL was to allow live microphones in the coaches, giving us access to their live game decisions.

On the one hand, it is a great access for fans of the new football league. It provides an idea of ​​what the coaches think, and it's great to hear them talk about the play before it happens. But, on the other hand, it leaves the trainers exposed, and it seems that they were not prepared for it.

The DC Defenders head coach Pep Hamilton trained his team for victory in the first game of the XFL season, and when he saw a replay of the game the next day he realized how much information was made public . He told the Washington radio station "The Sports Junkies,quot; that he had to change things for the rest of the season.

"I was up all night trying to change some of the calls. I think everyone in DC knows that,quot; even "is (running) on ​​the right and,quot; odd "is on the left. Then 3.3 million people know if,quot; You run to the right or to the left, "Hamilton said earlier this week." We knew that would be a factor, but not until I saw the transmission late at night (on Sunday) where I said: & # 39; Oh man We have to do something different & # 39; ".

Seattle Dragons coach Jim Zorn added, through the Seattle Times, that he was "absolutely shocked,quot; when he realized the amount of audio he called plays was shown on television broadcast.

"I think it gave a fan a chance to hear and see something I had never heard before, but I felt very exposed," Zorn said. “The information about a soccer team has to be saved a bit, so we got it immediately. I know it had to be fun for everyone, but not much fun for me to reveal all that. But I was glad not to stutter or score the game calls. "

Zorn was teased on social media because he could be seen covering his mouth to hide his game while listening to the audio.

Jim Zorn, head coach of the Seattle Dragons:

I'm going to cover my mouth so nobody can read my lips while I call the play. ESPN:

I will ruin your game call worldwide. # XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/xlBPTmflKR – Craig Schilling (@tcraigschilling) February 8, 2020

While Hamilton was a little surprised by the amount of access given to fans, he is still on board with the league putting microphones on the trainers.

"It's part of that," he said. "It's about the fans. We want to give viewers access to professional football in a way they never had before."

Dallas Renegades coach Bob Stoops had a similar reaction when asked about general access provided to fans.

"I was ready for that," Stoops said during his press conference on Sunday. "Hey, I'm here to do my part, to help the league in any way I can. That means participating differently than I had before. Yes, there are people everywhere. Costume, following you. Then, hey, I understand it. I enjoyed watching it yesterday, the little I could see. Listening to the game calls, the interviews. It's great access for people who are interested in it. I think it will help to keep growing. "

It will be interesting to see if the XFL continues to provide as much access to game calls as it did in Week 1. With a couple of coaches who comment publicly, it would not be a surprise if some others voiced concerns privately to those in the league.