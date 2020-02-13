The cast of Love Is Blind has a message for skeptics of Bonkers Show

Reality TV shows have been testing social norms for years, since The voiceblind auditions for Exchange wife& # 39; s, well, wife swapping. Now the company that took things to another level with Married at first sight—A show in which the partners do their job and the participants agree to marry at the first meeting – is testing an old proverb with Love is blind.
The new series separates men and women in a remote location without external devices and distractions. Their only task is to talk with members of the opposite sex, form meaningful relationships, fall in love and propose, all without seeing the other person. After the proposal, the couples meet and take each other to start their lives together with just a few weeks until the wedding ceremonies. Who would do something like this? Get together Lauren Speed Y Mark Anthony Cuevas.
These two put everything on the line to find love in an abnormal way … while the cameras followed each of their movements.
"For me, I know that I was really attracted to the fact that we can make connections with people outside a clear aesthetic. I feel that today is just the norm. We are used to playing twice, sliding left or right "Lauren said, noting that she hoped to connect about family and values. "I really wanted to make a real human connection that is deeper than it seems to be available."
Mark said he went through the entire process, from previous interviews to meeting a possible partner, with a simple question in his mind: "Why not?" If things went well, he would leave the experience with a relationship to reflect his loving family experience.
"I gave it 100 percent of myself and I am super grateful to have done it because this experience was a great trip, but I think it taught us all about a true genuine connection," he said.
Naturally, there will be spectators who listen to this premise of the program and give a judgment. The show, on paper, can be difficult to understand and easy to eliminate as a simple trick for eyeballs. But Lauren and Mark want those who are skeptical of everything they see Love is blind from another point of view.
"I hope that anyone who is skeptical about the program sees it as an opportunity, not as a television reality, but rather as an opportunity to see how people build true connections without the superficiality of current social networks and dating applications and everything like that, "said Mark. "They see it almost like, & # 39; Hey, how did these people form these connections and how can I apply that to my life? & # 39; And I think it's more a life lesson than a,quot; Oh, this is a reality TV. "These are real people like ourselves and I think people really need to see."
Lauren agreed with Mark and said, "I mean, I was 1,000 percent authentic in all this. And that's the scary part because, as Mark said before, you can see vulnerability, you can see emotions, you can see frustrations, crying, drama, like all that is real. That's all that happens to people every day in the world of dating and in 2020, you know what I mean? So, it's a real experience and I'm sure people can see that and relate to it as the show progresses. "
See how the reality show experiment takes place in Love is blind, premiered on Thursday, February 13 with five episodes. Four new episodes follow on February 20 and the final premieres on Netflix on Thursday, February 27.