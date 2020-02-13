The cast of Love Is Blind has a message for skeptics of Bonkers Show

Reality TV shows have been testing social norms for years, since The voiceblind auditions for Exchange wife& # 39; s, well, wife swapping. Now the company that took things to another level with Married at first sight—A show in which the partners do their job and the participants agree to marry at the first meeting – is testing an old proverb with Love is blind.

The new series separates men and women in a remote location without external devices and distractions. Their only task is to talk with members of the opposite sex, form meaningful relationships, fall in love and propose, all without seeing the other person. After the proposal, the couples meet and take each other to start their lives together with just a few weeks until the wedding ceremonies. Who would do something like this? Get together Lauren Speed Y Mark Anthony Cuevas.