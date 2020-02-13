The best deals on the sale of the day of the presidents of Nordstrom

%MINIFYHTMLbe2e40b2d3367c700bc2e0f94f370d0e11%
%MINIFYHTMLbe2e40b2d3367c700bc2e0f94f370d0e12%
We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!
Happy weekend of presidents day, friends! Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day or not, this is another event to get excited: the sale of the Nordstrom 2020 Presidents Day is here!
%MINIFYHTMLbe2e40b2d3367c700bc2e0f94f370d0e13%%MINIFYHTMLbe2e40b2d3367c700bc2e0f94f370d0e14%
We are talking about offers in Free People, Madewell, Tory Burch, J.Crew, Rebecca Minkoff, Topshop, Halogen, Something Navy, whatever. Even the main designer collections are marked. Therefore, you can splurge with gift cards, write down sportswear, buy denim always in demand and stock up on the 2020 trends.
%MINIFYHTMLbe2e40b2d3367c700bc2e0f94f370d0e15%
%MINIFYHTMLbe2e40b2d3367c700bc2e0f94f370d0e16%
So go to Nordstrom to see the agreements. Below are five selections that we are adding to our carts while we talk …
Bodycon Ruched Sleeveless Dress
Get a good price on this LBD with an elegant tulip hem, it also comes in medium gray charcoal gray, heather green thyme, heather night navy blue and heather sarma olive. This sleeveless dress is a Nordstrom bestseller and comes in size XXS-XL and also in large sizes.
All in favor Perfect Henley Tunic
This draped Henley features cuffs with rolled tongue to bring the sleeves together and a long hem of shirt tail to cover the back. The perfect shirt, especially with tight jeans or leggings. Available in five shades and sizes XS-XL.
Free People BFF Sweater with turtleneck
It is no coincidence that this sweater is called BFF, it will also be your best friend in the dressing room. Soft and baggy, this fuzzy turtleneck sweater will be your new favorite sweater. Available in four curled tones and XS-XL sizes. Every time Free People is on sale, we buy it!
Sperry Saltwater Rain Boot
The style is combined with the functionality in these elegant Sperry rain boots that will keep the toes toasted during the March slush, the April showers and more.
Gorjana Pristine Cubic Zirconia Disc Pendant Necklace
Simple but impressive, and 40% discount! For an appearance that adds the right combination of shine and shine, this pendant necklace is the one that will never be removed. Get it while it's hot!
Speaking of sales, check out our 2020 Presidents Day sales offer guides for Lululemon, Walmart, Wayfair and more!