The Backstreet guys remember that Ryan Gosling told them they were destined to fail

Going through & # 39; The Tonight Show & # 39; Along with members of his boy band, AJ McLean tells host Jimmy Fallon that the actor of & # 39; First Man & # 39; He shared his opinion about when they played basketball.

Ryan Gosling I was convinced that the alley boys It would be just another band of failed boys.

Singer AJ McLean He lived with the former star of "The Mickey Mouse Club" when his band took off, and reveals that Gosling had few kind words of encouragement.

"We used to live in the same apartment complex when I was doing The Mickey Mouse Club," said AJ Jimmy Fallon in "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"." He (Gosling), Justin (Timberlake), Christina (Aguilera), Britney (Spears), all of them (lived in the building). We were playing basketball almost every other day. "

"The group had started. I kept telling (Ryan) how big this was going to be. And he said: & # 39; Friend. The new kids (in the block) already did. This will never work. It just shoots. the ball & # 39 ;. "

"Cut to him was wrong and it worked," joked McLean, with his bandmate Nick carter and added: "It also worked for him (Ryan)."

The Backstreet Boys were formed in 1993 and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.