The Angrezi Medium trailer is about zeal for fulfilling dreams

Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adjania, has been in the news since its inception. The movie is the sequel to Hindi Medium, which hit theaters in 2017. The creators released the movie trailer this morning and it's phenomenal. Irrfan's effortless performance takes us on a journey to fulfill the dreams of his daughter Radhika Madan and enroll her in a university in London. Irrfan has surely had an impact once again with his character. Deepak Dobriyal also adds his touch to the script, which makes the scenes light and entertaining.

Kareena Kapoor Khan as the policeman clearly nails it. It looks radiant on the big screen as usual and captures the audience's attention with its character. Radhika has also ensured that, in the midst of great actors, he leaves his mark. If you have not seen the progress, look at it here.