"Night Court" star Paula Kelly He has died at 77.

The actress, who also appeared alongside Shirley MacLaine In "Sweet Charity," he died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in Whittier, California, on Saturday, February 8.

Kelly won the award for best supporting actress Emmy in 1984 for playing Liz Williams in the first season of the television drama "Night Court."

The Juilliard School of Music graduate also received another nomination in 1989 for playing a lesbian in the miniseries "The Women of Brewster Place."

He made his Broadway debut in the 1964 musical "Something More!" and also shared the stage with Morgan Freeman on Broadway in "Dozens."

But perhaps she is best remembered for playing Helene in "Sweet Charity," a character she played on stage in London and repeated in the 1969 Bob Fosse movie.

He also appeared in the films "The Andromeda Strain" and "Soylent Green".