The 4-year-old son of Carrie Underwood thinks hilariously that he is 70 years old and that his job is to wash clothes!

%MINIFYHTML43fce756d6c169f6eca7e7f15285d33311% %MINIFYHTML43fce756d6c169f6eca7e7f15285d33312%

It seems that Carrie Underwood's son needs to learn a little more about his mother! The country star turned to social networks to share a fun "All About My Mom,quot; ​​questionnaire that is sure to say that the four-year-old son, Isaiah, did not nail at all!

After all, the boy not only thinks he is 70 years old, but he listed washing clothes as his job and folding clothes as his greatest talent!

%MINIFYHTML43fce756d6c169f6eca7e7f15285d33313% %MINIFYHTML43fce756d6c169f6eca7e7f15285d33314%

It seems that she is so involved in her home life that her son does not know that he is not only a mother but also a superstar in the country music industry!

%MINIFYHTML43fce756d6c169f6eca7e7f15285d33315% %MINIFYHTML43fce756d6c169f6eca7e7f15285d33316%

However, the confusion of age is more understandable, since many children their age do not really understand how the ages of adults work, but 70?

It's quite funny that he thinks that since the singer is only 36 years old.

Then, it got even better. The questionnaire says: "My mother's job is,quot; and Isaiah filled in the blanks with: "do the laundry."

Carrie must be very interested in keeping everyone's clothes clean at all times because the next thing she used a similar response to was "What is really good for my mother,quot; and said it was "folding clothes,quot;!

Well, she has a song called "Dirty Laundry," so Carrie's link to laundry seems pretty strong right now.

However, the other answers he provided were quite sweet.

In "My mother always says," he wrote: "I love you."

As for what they like to do together, he wrote that it is "watching television."

Apparently, she also realized that her mother is a vegetarian because she wrote "salad,quot; when asked what Carrie likes best.

Ad

Finally, he is also aware that his mother loves animals very much, so next to "If my mother had the time she wanted," he wrote "riding a horse."



Post views:

0 0