Thank you, Mr. President | Triumph

Too bad Donald Trump.

In the days since his acquittal by Republican senators, the president of the United States has gone, as always, to the rhetorical fund.

At a national prayer breakfast the morning after his political salvation, Trump confirmed, once again, that he is not familiar, so to speak charitably, with many of the 10 Commandments, particularly that which implores believers not to "give false testimony against your neighbor. " ".

Instead, Trump launched into a rant plagued with complaints against "neighbors,quot; in Washington, DC and beyond, and is responsible for his political trial in the House for two reasons: Congress obstruction and abuse of power.

"As everyone knows, some very dishonest and corrupt people have gone through a terrible experience in our great country and its president." said. "They have done everything possible to destroy us and, in doing so, they have done much harm to our nation."

Trump's incoherent "speech,quot; was possibly a classic expression of what psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud recognized as "projection,quot; – "assign undesirable feelings or emotions to another person, instead of admitting or dealing with unwanted feelings. "

Although he would be reluctant to admit it, I suspect that Trump's already fragile ego suffered an enraging beating before and after his political trial and the subsequent "trial,quot; of the Senate, as Hamid Dabashi put it. Recently in another opinion piece by Al Jazeera.

Then, instead of continuing to attack Trump and his mercurial psyche, I am inclined to thank him these days. Yes, thanks to him, for what his political trial and acquittal have established beyond any reasonable doubt about the presidency, the constitution of the United States, Congress and the United States.

Apparently, Trump proves that the sentimental troop that anyone can become president of the United States is not a sentimental trope.

American children now know that if they grow up to be narcissistic and racist without a hint of introspection, remorse or empathy, they can also become the leader of the "free world."

Oh, and Trump's trajectory of a human "brand,quot; to the Oval Office has made it clear to those same brave children that if they learn to lie as easily as they breathe while flaunting the law and decency to accumulate a fortune as a reality -TV star, most likely one day they can be called Mr. or Mrs. President.

In fact, future presidents who take an oath should say: "Thank you, Mr. President," for making obsolete and emphatically the solemn promise to "preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States."

The constitution of the United States has been on life support for decades. Richard Nixon bombed Cambodia illegally. The former president of the United States, George W. Bush, invaded Iraq and spied on the Americans illegally. Then, Bush and former Vice President Dick Cheney released the CIA, the Defense Intelligence Agency and the United States Army to torture the "detainees,quot; illegally.

Barack Obama, a former law professor and former president of the United States, said he would do something about all the illegality as president, but he did not. Over time, it aggravated the illegality by keeping the dungeons of Guantanamo Bay open and killing many innocent people with drones in the legally dubious name of the perpetual "war on terror."

Trump's naked quid pro quo with Ukraine, which made military aid dependent on publicly announcing a criminal investigation of the Biden family, was certainly in line with the selfish and malleable attitude of its predecessors towards the supposed supremacy of the constitution.

One of Trump's lawyers during the Senate's fake trial, Harvard law professor emeritus turned into a darling of cable television, Alan Dershowitz, saying senators: "If a president does something that he believes will help him be elected in the public interest, that may not be the kind of quid pro quo that results in political trial. "

Dershowitz argued, in effect, that Trump and any other president can do whatever they want, whenever they want, whoever they want, for whatever reason they want and there is nothing Congress can or should do. to stop it

The implicit, if not explicit, legacy of Trump's acquittal is that the president must be considered the legal incarnation of the state and, as such, whatever the president does, for whatever reason he does, is, de facto, always the interests of the state

Emboldened, Trump expelled his perceived enemies who testified during the political trial hearings that the Ukrainian president's gambit was "improper,quot; and constituted a quid pro quo.

Trump's snort and snort purge Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (and his twin brother, a National Security Council lawyer) lasted a little longer than a news cycle before yielding to the coverage of the Democratic caucus horse race in Iowa and New Hampshire primary.

After it quickly vanished, two facts emerged: Dershowitz was right about the impunity of the president and the so-called leader of the "free world,quot; is as anxious to carry out purges of cleaning the enemy as any "can dictator,quot; that corporate media Americans have, for so long, been fond of mockery.

I am pleased that Trump and the complicit company have extinguished more silly and discredited conversations about American "exceptionalism."

Fortunately, another laughable myth that imploded during Trump's political trial was the notion that the United States enjoys three "equal,quot; branches of government.

Of course, the House Democrats accused him, but Trump knew he would be acquitted by his loyal Republican subjects who were content to imitate the proverbial: see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil monkeys.

The President of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, gave the whole farce the imprint of seriousness and judicial seriousness by "presiding over the trial with stoic moderation," such as the New York Times sprouted. (Leader of the majority of the Senate, Mitch McConnell awarded Roberts, the "Golden Gavel,quot; for the simulated services provided).

There was no "trial." There were no witnesses. It was a "show,quot; designed to demonstrate that the Senate and the Supreme Court had not become a transparent scam in the service of the potentate, but were fulfilling their constitutionally "protected,quot; duties.

Still, I'm grateful to Trump for revealing this unfortunate pantomime.

Finally, what to do with the reaction of Americans to Trump's accusation of no accusation?

His supporters, blinded by his unwavering faithfulness of worship, remain convinced of his innocence and devotion to "make the United States great again,quot;, whatever that gibberish means. Your opponents, depressed, angry and aggrieved, rely heavily on Twitter or MSNBC to let off steam.

Maybe it's time for an American spring. Maybe it's time for Americans who claim to detest how Trump has transformed and disfigured the United States out of Twitter and television and out in the streets, or preferably in the voting booth, and get rid of him.

I may be grateful, but I am not optimistic.

