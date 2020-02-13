Tesla charges when a fire occurs in the garage Cerritos, an injured child – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A child suffered minor injuries after a garage where a Tesla was plugged on fire on Wednesday morning.

According to the neighbors, it was just before 8 a.m. when they saw smoke coming out of the garage in block 11000 of Gonsalves Place.

"I just saw the smoke," said a neighbor. "They saw it from three miles away."

Inside the blackened garage was a Tesla that seemed to be plugged in and charging. The owner said he loads the vehicle at night, but this morning he heard a crash and then smelled smoke.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters said it was not immediately clear what caused the fire that sent the child to the hospital. It was said that the boy was fine.

A neighbor said that some of the oldest houses in the neighborhood still have aluminum wiring and wondered if older electrical systems could carry the burden of charging a Tesla.

The fire was mainly in the garage, but the owner said there was also some damage to the house.