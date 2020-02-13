Teresa insists that Joe Giudice cheats on her after the discovery of her second cell phone

%MINIFYHTMLe9ef5ab4fd31ddebe5fd7f6619ddea2411% %MINIFYHTMLe9ef5ab4fd31ddebe5fd7f6619ddea2412%

WENN / TNYF

"She was like the perfect, perfect wife," says the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, before revealing that she feels "much resentment" towards her husband.

Up News Info –

Teresa Giudice believed that Joe Giudice He had been unfaithful. In a new episode of "The true housewives of New Jersey"which aired on Wednesday, February 12, Teresa revealed that she had" much resentment "with Joe.

"She was like the perfect, perfect wife," the mother of four children told her castmates in a new preview. Frank Catania, former husband of the current cast member Dolores Catania, then asked Teresa if he was as good a husband to her as she was to him.

%MINIFYHTMLe9ef5ab4fd31ddebe5fd7f6619ddea2413% %MINIFYHTMLe9ef5ab4fd31ddebe5fd7f6619ddea2414%

"Listen, he had a separate cell phone with a girl," he shared, sending shock waves throughout the room. "I found him! She was his ex-girlfriend's sister. He said he was going through his divorce. He was helping her try to sell her house."

%MINIFYHTMLe9ef5ab4fd31ddebe5fd7f6619ddea2415% %MINIFYHTMLe9ef5ab4fd31ddebe5fd7f6619ddea2416%

Teresa, however, could not leave Joe. "Like, I quit my job. Gia was 3. What would I do?" she asked. "I should have left then, right? I didn't do it because he denied it to me. I believed him." Joe Gorga, Teresa's younger brother, asked: "Today, do you think he cheated on you?" Teresa paused and replied: "Yes, now I do … Sometimes you are blind."

Melissa Gorga, who is never shy to criticize Joe before, also intervened in the matter. "The news here is that Teresa finally admits it," he said during his confessional, without being surprised by Teresa's surprising revelation about Joe's alleged infidelity.

"We were never best friends … I never thought he was the best. My husband stopped following him on Instagram because he thinks [Joe Giudice] is crazy on Instagram," she continued. "It's time to make new lives. I think they both accepted it. The only thing everyone was waiting for is obviously children, because they want their children to have their parents together."