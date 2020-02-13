Teens at risk find their "lost voices,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML3bd581a7f060f41e8c3216d665c6d21811% %MINIFYHTML3bd581a7f060f41e8c3216d665c6d21812%

Dearborn Heights (Up News Info Detroit) – We don't know their stories, but every young person has one. Some of them are sad, and others put a lead so that the world cannot enter. These are the young women who live in Vista Maria. Now, through songwriting and singing, these girls are finding their lost voices.

Lost Voices is a group of folk and blues musicians from Michigan who have come together to reach children like this. Founded in 2007 by the author, award-winning humorist and folk musician Mike Ball, they have the mission of bringing creativity, self-respect and personal growth to incarcerated and at-risk youth.

"They have changed violence, sex, drugs or whatever, because of their existence," explains executive director Mike Ball. "We sit with the children, let them roam in their deepest hearts and help them put that into music."

Each Lost Voices program is created as a safe and prejudiced atmosphere where children can reach their deepest feelings and ideas and then express them in original songs. Over the years, these programs have touched more than 2,500 young victims and have produced dramatic therapeutic advances.

"Music is an incredibly healing thing, music is universal," continues Ball. "When we allow them to take their feelings, articulate them in words and wrap the music around them, it creates a magical experience for them."

"These are children full of fear, they have had lives that many of us do not even want to imagine. And I look into their eyes and see a flower open.

"It is difficult for any teenager to solve the world in the best of circumstances, the circumstances in which these children find themselves are really difficult and yet there they are. They disconnect and do it … if that is not a lesson of determination, so I don't know what it would be. "

"I really believe that the world needs to know about these children, and the struggles they have and what they are trying to do. We simply give them the opportunity and permission to explore it, and then we show them how beautiful those feelings really can be. It's beautiful when everything fits and becomes something that changes lives. "

