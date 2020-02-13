Tamar Braxton receives confirmation from Loni Love's friend that she was plotting to be fired from "The Real,quot; – Cookie Hull's viral video revives the drama

It seems that the rumors were true after all because a close friend of Loni Love revealed that she worked behind the scenes to fire Tamar Braxton. The real.

A few months ago, Tamar published several emails apparently from

Loni’s ex-friend and comedy writer Cookie Hull explains how she was expelled from the talk show.

At that time, Tamar shared a message from Cookie that said: “Then I discovered that Lonnie Love was writing a letter to get you out of the program. She wrote the network.

Tamar replied: "I told everyone that it was she who nobody wanted to believe me … This person who wrote and worked for her is spilling all the tea."

Loni went after Tamar saying: “Who writes letters? Who sent this? … let's talk … stop going to any other program. You know what you want … and bring you, man!

Cookie appeared in a video where he said that Loni wanted Tamar fired, because "she wanted to be the only one in the ghetto,quot; in the gabfest.

Loni told the network that "if (Tamar) missed 52 recordings,quot; to film episodes of Dancing with the stars, "And the grades didn't change or didn't improve, they really didn't need it."

Cookie told fans that Loni also "noted the fact that if Tamar got hurt in DWTS, it would be a responsibility. I know he wasn't specifically fired, but he was influencing things."

A fan had this reaction: "I really don't want to hear an adult tell a child to grow up anymore (especially if they act like children themselves) And that's it."

Another user of social networks declared: "Loni was not the only one who pressed to be fired from that elegant of that group who slept with that married man with whom she is now married!" I don't care what Loni did. Tamar is rude, condescending and had to be the center of attention. The show is better with her. I love Loni Love.

A third comment said: "No matter what and who did what, please believe this," What goes around comes! "If they set you a trap, keep living the trap set for you and it will become the trap for your enemies … It's only a matter of time." He (God) prepares a table in the presence of our enemies. Just sit at the table and relax, Tamar Dios God bless you! ”

Tamar has moved on.



