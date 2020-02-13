Tamar Braxton has the best time with his ‘Brother’ Snoop Dogg – See their photos together

Tamar Braxton made his fans happy with a lot of photos he shared on his social media account. She is together with Snoop Dogg, and she calls him brother.

Check out the post he shared on his social media account below.

‘It's a love party with my brother @snoopdogg TONIGHT in Martha and snooping in @ vh1 ❤️’ Tamar captioned his post.

Someone exclaimed: Felic Congratulations !!!!!! We love you! Sorry for Amanda Seales, I have nothing with you! "And a follower said:" My beautiful older sister !!!! You look so bomb !!!! And … mmm … I need to see you soon! 💙 ’

One commenter said: "We need a little single, please and thank you," and another follower posted this: "That's what I'm talking about @tamarbraxton, I can't wait to see it."

Someone else said: ‘Tamar Braxton I already have my TV to record it, girl! I can't wait to see you ❤️ ’and another published follower:‘ You're so beautiful, and that's my sizzling fa shizzle @snoopdogg 💙 ’

A follower wrote: "They should have labeled Monique so they could be messy together,quot; @tamarbraxton, "and another fan said:" When he drank that bottle of olive oil … Tamar's reaction was priceless. "

A follower found a reason to shade Snoop and said: ‘Snoop Dogg is not someone I would call a brother who does not respect women in the way he has … even now after admitting his mistake. I should never have said it. "

A fan told Tamar: ‘I really enjoyed watching. I laughed and entertained myself a lot all the time. I needed that ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ @snoopdogg @tamarbraxton ", and another follower posted this:" I loved this episode tonight … I love you Trey, Tamar and Snoop ".

In other news, Tamar was recently in the spotlight when rumors were reported to be true after all.

A close friend of Loni Love has revealed that she worked behind the scenes to fire Tamar The real.



