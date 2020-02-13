Syrian War: Who controls what? The

Since March 2011 The fighting in Syria killed about 465,000 people, injured more than one million and forced about 12 million people, or half of the country's population before the war, to leave their homes.

The forces loyal to the Syrian government have resumed the main rebel strongholds, as well as large areas of territory in the south of the country in recent months.

Here is a look at who controls what in Syria: