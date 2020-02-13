Syrian War: Who controls what? The

Since March 2011 The fighting in Syria killed about 465,000 people, injured more than one million and forced about 12 million people, or half of the country's population before the war, to leave their homes.
The forces loyal to the Syrian government have resumed the main rebel strongholds, as well as large areas of territory in the south of the country in recent months.
Here is a look at who controls what in Syria:
Who are the key players?
Syrian Government
The main cities under government control are: Damascus, Homs, Hama, Aleppo, Latakia, Tartus, Palmyra, Albu Kamal.
Free Syrian Army (FSA)
The Free Syrian Army is a conglomerate of armed brigades formed in 2011 by deserters of the Syrian army and civilians with the aim of overthrowing President Bashar al-Assad.
Since the battle of Aleppo, the FSA has retained control of limited areas in northwestern Syria.
The main area it controls is: Idlib province.
Kurdish control
ISIL control
After the battle for Raqqa, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) maintains control of an area near Albu Kamal, surrounded by government forces to the west and Kurdish forces in the east.
Other groups
- Other groups fighting in Syria include Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, Iran-backed Hezbollah and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) dominated by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).
Source: Al Jazeera and agencies