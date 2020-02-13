Syrian rebels share video of their attack on the Assad regime helicopter – Defense Blog

Syrian rebel fighters have shared the video they probably showed firing portable air defense systems (MANPADS), in a Syrian military Mi-17 helicopter during the fighting in Idlib on Tuesday.

The helicopter was shot down AEDT on Wednesday in Nairab, west of Saraqeb, by fighters of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a hard-line Islamist group that is the successor to al Qaeda in Syria.

Although HTS is not officially among the rebel factions backed by Ankara, Turkey has strengthened its military presence in Idlib since the weekend, moving an additional 5000 soldiers across the border, and is effectively fighting alongside the group.

On Monday night, Turkish forces attacked 115 Syrian government targets and destroyed 101 of them in retaliation for an attack that killed five Turkish soldiers in northwestern Syria, controlled by the rebels, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.