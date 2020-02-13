Syrian attacks attract Turkey more deeply in the Syrian war

ISTANBUL – The Syrian government's attacks on Turkish positions in northwestern Syria are pushing Turkey deeper into the country's civil war, which led it to send reinforcements to the region and press for a military zone controlled by Turkey there.

Syrian troops killed eight Turkish soldiers and a civilian contractor last week and five more soldiers on Monday. Backed by Russian bombers, Syrian forces have surrounded several Turkish observation posts in the northwestern province of Idlib, positions established by agreements aimed at reducing violence.

Turkey, which supports Syrian opposition forces, has backed down, beating Syrian units advancing with artillery and killing dozens of Syrian troops and allied fighters, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based war monitor . A Syrian helicopter was shot down Tuesday, reportedly, by rebel forces.

The increase in fighting, while the Syrian government tries to retake the last province controlled by the country's rebels, has created the largest displacement of people in the nine-year history of the war. Some 700,000 people have fled their homes in Idlib since December, the United Nations said Tuesday. Many live in tents near the Turkish border, and there have been recent reports of children dying frozen.