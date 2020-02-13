Syrian attacks attract Turkey more deeply in the Syrian war

ISTANBUL – The Syrian government's attacks on Turkish positions in northwestern Syria are pushing Turkey deeper into the country's civil war, which led it to send reinforcements to the region and press for a military zone controlled by Turkey there.
Syrian troops killed eight Turkish soldiers and a civilian contractor last week and five more soldiers on Monday. Backed by Russian bombers, Syrian forces have surrounded several Turkish observation posts in the northwestern province of Idlib, positions established by agreements aimed at reducing violence.
Turkey, which supports Syrian opposition forces, has backed down, beating Syrian units advancing with artillery and killing dozens of Syrian troops and allied fighters, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based war monitor . A Syrian helicopter was shot down Tuesday, reportedly, by rebel forces.
The increase in fighting, while the Syrian government tries to retake the last province controlled by the country's rebels, has created the largest displacement of people in the nine-year history of the war. Some 700,000 people have fled their homes in Idlib since December, the United Nations said Tuesday. Many live in tents near the Turkish border, and there have been recent reports of children dying frozen.
The crush on the border has baffled Turkey, which It has already received 3.5 million Syrian refugees. The Syrian offensive could push another three million civilians to Turkey, Turkish officials fear, with 10,000 armed militants among them, some linked to al Qaeda.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the country can't take it anymore and has threatened military actions to stop the Syrian advance.
"Nobody has the right to put that burden on our shoulders," he said in an address in Ankara last week. "If the regime does not withdraw, Turkey will have to do it on its own."
Since then, Turkey has gathered 30,000 troops and armor on the Syrian border, and has sent 5,000 reinforcements to reinforce the troops deployed in the Idlib province. Turkey established new positions in the accesses to the city of Idlib, home to some 700,000 people, establishing positions at an airfield in Taftanaz, east of the city, and in Al Mastumah, to the south.
Turkish deployments have not yet halted the progress of the Syrian government [Syrian troops took control of the strategic Damascus-Aleppo highway on Tuesday], but appear to be an attempt to forge a control zone in Idlib before the Syrian government advances too close to its border, analysts said.
Burhanettin Duran, director of SETA, an influential pro-government research center, said Turkey was preparing to increase its military stance and enforce a "safe zone,quot; in at least part of Idlib.
"This marks a transition from having observation posts to having territory," he wrote, in a column in the Daily Sabah newspaper. "Turkey intends to show Assad that he cannot take control of Idlib and send millions of Syrian refugees across the border."
Turkey has already established a so-called safe zone along its border in northeastern Syria, which took hold in October after the United States withdrew its forces there.
But the options of Turkey in the northwest are limited.
Russia controls the air there and without air support, Turkey is not in a position to push back Syrian forces, said Asli Aydintasbas, a member of the European Council on Foreign Relations.
So, although Mr. Erdogan has spoken hard, he has also sought accommodation where possible. He demanded that the Syrian forces retreat to their previous positions, but gave them until the end of the month to do so. And he has sought talks with Russia, the main sponsor of the Syrian government.
A Russian delegation arrived in Ankara, the Turkish capital, to talk on Sunday, and Erdogan spoke with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin on Wednesday. James Jeffrey, the US envoy to Syria, is also in Ankara, expressing his support for Turkey and condemning Russia and the Syrian government.
Russia and Turkey have supported opposing sides in Syria since the war began, but the two leaders have developed a close and personal dialogue. That channel has produced agreements between Russia, Turkey and Iran to reduce violence in several pockets, including the 2018 agreement that led to the creation of Turkish military observation posts in Idlib, which are now being attacked by the Syrian government.
Turkey demands a permanent ceasefire and a return to the original lines of the observation posts, although, according to officials and others familiar with the talks, it would settle for a smaller secure area controlled by Turkey along its border.
Turkey wants the Syrian rebel forces it supports to maintain control of a considerable territory in Syria to strengthen its hand in negotiations for a new constitution and political agreement, said Salih Yilmaz, head of the Institute for Russian Studies in Ankara. Russia has demanded the immediate disarmament of these rebels, but Turkey says that any disarmament should occur only after a political agreement.
Mr. Erdogan's relationship with Mr. Putin, despite his dialogue, has become increasingly tense.
Mr. Erdogan recently bought the Russian S400 missile system, declaring the relationship with Russia "strategic," a measure that cost him dearly in relations with the United States. But Turkey recently intervened in Libya, on the opposite side of Russia, and signed a contract to supply military drones to Ukraine, which is fighting Russia-backed separatists.
Ms. Aydintasbas said that Turkey's faith in Russian aid may be misplaced. After pointing out that the last ceasefire negotiated with Russia lasted three days, he said that it is likely that establishing a relationship with Russia will only give Turkey a delay in an eventual Russian-Syrian victory.
A few hours after the Syrian government took control of the Damascus-Aleppo highway on Tuesday, Putin held a phone call with Erdogan and reaffirmed the importance of implementing the original de-escalation agreement, Putin's spokesman said.
But even if Turkey gets what it wants, it can be seen even more in a quagmire.
A safe area in northwestern Syria would give Turkey a narrow stretch of territory with much of the displaced population of Idlib, said Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkey Research Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
"Then you have a Syrian version of the Gaza Strip: most of the population in an area not much larger than Rhode Island," he said.
The safe zone that Turkey already controls in the northeast, a 100-mile strip along the border with Turkey, is proving costly to maintain.
The area, intended as a buffer against Kurdish forces, which Turkey considers a threat, has been plagued by attacks with car bombs and I.E.D. strikes Bomb blasts have occurred at least once a month in other areas under Turkish control, including one on Tuesday in the Afrin district, which killed four civilians.
The Turkish Ministry of Defense has insisted that Turkey will remain firm and will not withdraw its observation posts despite being surrounded. And Erdogan warned on Wednesday that Turkey would retaliate against new attacks.
"In the case of the least damage to our soldiers at the observation posts or anywhere else, as of today," he said, "I declare that we will attack the regime's forces in Idlib and elsewhere."