Suspicious backpack evacuates Los Alamitos High School – Up News Info Los Angeles

THE ALAMITES (CBSLA) – A suspicious backpack forced the evacuation of Los Alamitos High School on Thursday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., Los Alamitos police were informed about an unclaimed backpack found in a school office, according to the Los Alamitos Unified School District.

All students and staff were evacuated to a sports field and a bomb squad from the Orange County Sheriff's Department was called to the scene.

The police asked the public to avoid the area around Los Alamitos Boulevard and Cerritos Avenue.