Suspectly searched for a felony order shot by police in the Longmont hotel room.

A man shot by police in a hotel room in Longmont on Thursday afternoon was taken to a local hospital.

The man who was shot was arrested for a felony order in another case, according to a press release from the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team.

The agent-related shooting took place just before 5 p.m. When a Weld County Sheriff patrol assistant near an Econoldoge, 10811 W. I-25 Frontage Road, saw a vehicle license plate associated with a wanted person, according to the statement.

The deputy requested assistance and two Firestone police responded. The suspect, wanted for a felony order, was contacted in a hotel room and was shot. No officer was injured.

No charges have been filed in the shooting related to the officer. The suspect's name and the names of the officers were not disclosed. An investigation is ongoing.