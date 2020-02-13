Suspected car theft who died in an accident during police persecution in Vallejo identified – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (Up News Info SF) – The Solano County coroner's office identified a man who died when he crashed into a tree in Vallejo during a police chase on Wednesday as Adrian McGee, 28, of Vallejo.

The persecution began after police dispatchers received two calls about one or more robberies.

A witness reported a vehicle theft near 900 Admiral Callaghan Lane at 11:18 a.m., and the second call at 12:36 p.m. It was from someone who confirmed that the suspect's vehicle was a silver Honda Accord.

Officers found the Honda at 708 Admiral Callaghan Lane and tried to stop it, but the driver quickly drove away, police said. An officer chased the Honda but lost sight of it and the persecution ended. Another officer located the Honda and chased him down Interstate 780, but he also lost sight of the fleeing vehicle, police said.

A short time later, officers found that the Honda crashed into a tree on Highway 780 and Glen Cove Road. The driver, McGee, died at the scene despite police efforts to save lives.

The coroner's office said McGee died at 1:08 p.m. Anyone with information should call the Vallejo police or the California Highway Patrol, who is investigating the accident.

