Suspect arrested in Armenia after Brass Knuckles hit the left man in a coma during the Van Nuys road rage incident – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A minor, who fled to Armenia, was arrested for attempted murder after hitting a man while using bronze knuckles in an incident of fury on the road to Van Nuys, leaving him in a coma.

On January 1, around 9:30 p.m., detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department say the victim was near Woodman Avenue and Victory Boulevard, when a black Jeep, who had been driving erratically, began following him.

Both vehicles stopped and two of the three people inside, then identified as Robert Hovhannisyan and a minor armed with brass knuckles, left the Jeep.

The disturbing cell phone video showed the young man hitting the victim in the head. The victim seemed to have lost consciousness and hit the ground.

The three suspects, all of whom were believed to be in their twenties, fled in the Jeep described as having tinted windows and paper plates from California.

The victim suffered serious injuries and remained hospitalized on February 13.

It was said that Hovhannisyan and the minor fled to Armenia after the attack.

Van Nuys area detectives from the Los Angeles police, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, Interpol and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office worked together to bring the child back to the US. UU.

He was placed under arrest for attempted murder.

"You don't need to do that to my dad because my dad is not that kind of person." He doesn't deserve it, "said the victim's daughter, Jennifer Gonzalez, at a press conference on January 9.

Barry Wishengrad, the owner of the car dealership where the victim worked for more than a decade, awarded a reward of $ 15,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspects.