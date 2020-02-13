Super League: Salford Red Devils vs Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos vs Hull KR discussion points | Rugby League News

Watch Salford Red Devils take on Huddersfield Giants this Friday, live at Sky Sports Arena starting at 7 p.m.





Salford aims to have something to celebrate again when Huddersfield comes to town on Friday

We take a look at what is said when the Salford Red Devils face the Huddersfield Giants, live in Sky Sports, and Leeds Rhinos host Hull Kingston Rovers …

Watson aims to catch the Giants a cold

While visitors to AJ Bell Stadium on Friday stayed playing with their thumbs last weekend because Storm Ciara forced them to postpone their game, Salford was able to achieve his first victory of the year.

The 26-14 victory over Toronto Wolfpack in the first of the consecutive home games was the perfect way for the Red Devils to recover from combat at the hands of the St Helens champions in their season opener.

Salford Red Devils vs Huddersfield Giants Live

It was also encouraging for head coach Ian Watson, with his new look still in bed after the comings and goings that followed last year's race to the Grand Final of the Super League.

With three preseason games under his belt before the 2020 Super League season begins, Watson is optimistic that Salford can capitalize on Huddersfield not having played so much when they meet Friday, live Sky sports.

"We are trying to build a new team and the more games we play, the better it will be for us because we feel we will join and grow thanks to that," Watson said.

"Huddersfield can say they are going to be fresh, but they only had one preseason game and they only had one Super League game where the Catalans were very rusty."

"Hopefully it works for our advantage more than theirs."

Woolford ready for more of the same

It may be a different Salford team in 2020, but Huddersfield head coach Simon Woolford doesn't expect Friday's hosts to have changed much in terms of his playing style.

Woolford chose midfielder Tui Lolohea as one of the creative dangers of the Red Devils, while he will undoubtedly have realized the performances of out-of-season recruits Dan Sarginson and Rhys Williams in the victory over Toronto, the latter becoming a Sociable. media feeling in the back of his solo attempt.

The Australian warned the Giants strikers that they also cannot afford any delay in the work rate against the Salford pack, although he has backed at his side to match whatever he can throw second place in the Grand Final of the last year.

"I don't think they changed much of what they did last year," said Woolford. "They lost their two best players in Josh Jones and Jackson Hastings, so it will take them a little time to find their best player."

"But they still have some creative players like Lolohea and they have a good package that works hard for each other."

"I thought it was a real feature for them last year and a great reason why they could go to Old Trafford, so our strikers should point up and I think they can do it."

Both Watson and Woolford named 21-man squadrons unchanged for the game, which means Jordan Turner will finally return for the Giants to suspend instead of the injured Jake Wardle after last week's postponement denied him that opportunity.

Rovers delight the new boy Kenny-Dowall

Shaun Kenny-Dowall is encouraged by what he has seen in the new Hull KR club so far

There may not have been derby delight for the East Hull team last week, but Shaun Kenny-Dowall was still encouraged by the performance of his Hull Kingston Rovers teammates.

The Rovers intend to leave behind the disappointment of the 25-16 loss to Hull FC when they head to Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

And the off-season signing, Kenny-Dowall, was impressed with the way his team faced one of the teams as a potential contender for the title, hoping it will help them a lot in Friday's game at Headingley.

"I'm really proud of the boys' effort, it was really good to go face to face with them," said Kenny-Dowall.

2:31 Watch the best moments while Hull KR went down to Hull FC on a fight derby screen Watch the best moments while Hull KR went down to Hull FC on a fight derby screen

"The effort was there from the boys and there was a lot to build on: our bases are really solid."

"It's great to be a part and we are playing with our strengths. The boys enjoy it because it adapts to our style of play and the staff that directs the great strikers."

Former Leeds prostitute Matt Parcell online to make his first appearance of the season for Rovers, while another former Rhino, Robbie Mulhern, will make his 100th appearance for Hull KR if selected.

Will Dagger is scheduled to start in full defense instead of the injured Adam Quinlan as well.

Rhinos show love

Friday's meeting at Headingley has been dedicated as the match & # 39; Love League & # 39; by Leeds hosts, with a range of fundraising activities to help injured Rovers striker Mose Masoe.

So far, more than £ 47,000 has been raised for the fund established to benefit Masoe after he suffered a back injury that changed his life during a preseason game in January and the rhinos are eager to encourage fans to Do what they can to help you. .

The club has doubled the commission that Hull KR will receive on tickets that sell at 50 percent, and the additional 25 percent will go to the Masoe fund. There will also be cube collections in all fan and corporate areas.

The rhinos experienced a lot of support from the rugby league family recently also following the news that Rob Burrow was diagnosed with motor neuron disease, and the last event in Leeds' help was a big dinner at the Club last Friday.

In the field on Friday, Leeds aims to achieve his first victory of the season after he has been denied the opportunity to do so in Round 2 after the postponement of his trip to Huddersfield.

Rhino head coach Richard Agar is again without Captain Stevie Ward due to a concussion, while Tom Briscoe, Kruise Leeming and Dom Crosby are still sidelined due to injuries. However, Konrad Hurrell and Ava Seumanufagai are ready to appear.