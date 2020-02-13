Sudan says it agrees to compensate US families. UU. Bombing Cole

NAIROBI, Kenya – The interim government of Sudan said Thursday that it had reached a financial agreement with the families of the victims of the US attack. UU. Cole in Yemen in 2000, an effort to persuade the United States to remove Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Seventeen sailors died and 39 others were injured in the attack. Sudanese officials said an agreement was reached with the families on February 7, but they did not specify how much compensation would be granted.

There was no confirmation of an agreement by US officials. A spokesman for the US State Department on Thursday morning in Washington made no immediate comment.

I know. UU. Cole, a destroyer of the Navy, was attacked by suicide bombers in a boat loaded with explosives while the destroyer was preparing to refuel in the Yemeni port of Aden on October 12, 2000. The al Qaeda terrorist group claimed responsibility.