Sudan says it agrees to compensate US families. UU. Bombing Cole

NAIROBI, Kenya – The interim government of Sudan said Thursday that it had reached a financial agreement with the families of the victims of the US attack. UU. Cole in Yemen in 2000, an effort to persuade the United States to remove Sudan from a list of state sponsors of terrorism.
Seventeen sailors died and 39 others were injured in the attack. Sudanese officials said an agreement was reached with the families on February 7, but they did not specify how much compensation would be granted.
There was no confirmation of an agreement by US officials. A spokesman for the US State Department on Thursday morning in Washington made no immediate comment.
I know. UU. Cole, a destroyer of the Navy, was attacked by suicide bombers in a boat loaded with explosives while the destroyer was preparing to refuel in the Yemeni port of Aden on October 12, 2000. The al Qaeda terrorist group claimed responsibility.
The relatives of the victims and the surviving sailors accused Sudan of having supported Al Qaeda and tried to hold the country accountable through US courts.
The announcement comes when Sudan undergoes a fragile democratic transition after the fall last year of President Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the African nation with an iron fist for almost three decades. The interim government council of Sudan, made up of civil and military officials, is now trying to get rid of decades of diplomatic and economic isolation. Being removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism would be a significant step.
Sudan was added to the list in 1993, joining North Korea, Syria and Iran. The designation restricts foreign assistance, prohibits defense exports and sales and limits financial transactions. Inclusion on the list has crippled Sudan's economy and deterred foreign investors and commercial banks from doing business in the country.
Lara Jakes contributed reporting from Washington.