Sudan reaches an agreement with families of victims of the USS Cole | News

The transitional government of Sudan agreed to compensate the families of 17 U.S. Navy sailors who died in an al Qaeda attack on the USS Cole warship in Yemen 20 years ago, the state news agency said Thursday SUNA

The agreement is the last step that Khartoum has taken to end Sudan's international outcast status and remove the African country from a list of state sponsors of "terrorism."

The 17 sailors were killed, and dozens of others were injured, in the attack of October 12, 2000, when two men in a small boat detonated explosives next to the missile destroyer led by the US Navy. UU. While fueling at the port of Aden, in southern Yemen.

The SUNA report says the agreement was signed on February 7, but did not mention the amount paid in compensation.

A source with knowledge of the agreement, which spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Reuters news agency that Sudan agreed to settle the case for $ 30 million.

But the interim spokesman for the Sudan government, Faisal Saleh, told The Associated Press that the figure could not be revealed because the Sudanese government is still in negotiations to reach a similar agreement with the families of the victims of the 1998 bombings in US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

More than 200 people died in the attacks and more than 1,000 were injured.

The initial figures on the table had been billions, Saleh said, but the interim government of Sudan had "inherited an empty treasure."

"We hope the United States and the world understand and support rather than impose more obstacles," Saleh said.

The families of US sailors had sued Sudan under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act of 1976, which prohibits lawsuits against foreign countries, except those designated by the United States as sponsors of "terrorism," as Sudan has been designated since 1993.

In 2012, a federal judge issued a judgment of almost $ 315 million against Sudan. But in March of last year, the US Supreme Court. UU. He reversed that ruling on the grounds that Khartoum had not been adequately notified of the lawsuit.

The announcement came two days after Khartoum and rebel groups agreed that all those wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and genocide in the Darfur region should appear in court.

The list includes the leader of Sudan, Omar al-Bashir, who was removed from power last year after a popular uprising.

For Sudan, being removed from the US "terror,quot; list will put an end to the country's economic isolation and allow it to attract much-needed loans from international financial institutions.