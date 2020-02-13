Strong police presence at Carter Junior High School in Arlington in the middle of the lockout – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML4dbca55c624d80c14d6a16762ad6f47711% %MINIFYHTML4dbca55c624d80c14d6a16762ad6f47712%
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There is a strong police response at Carter Junior High School in Arlington, as a closure for the school was issued Thursday afternoon.
Police responded after a report of possible school shots. However, police said there was no evidence of shooting.
Police are investigating what could have caused the students to hear what they thought were shots. No injuries were reported.
You could see several police patrols, ambulances and a fire truck outside the school. Parents can also be seen outside of school while seeking answers.
Currently, the police are doing a secondary search of the school, as it remains closed.
This is a story in development and will be updated.