Stephen "tWitch,quot; baby Boss and Allison Holker makes their adorable television debut

Prepare yourself for great tenderness.
Thursday, Stephen "tWitch,quot; Chief Y Allison Holker introduced his newborn daughter Zaia, 3 months, the The Ellen DeGeneres show—And really Ellen Degeneres Trendy, the dance partner's girl's debut was filled with a touching touching.
During a segment inspired by Valentine's Day, the daytime host installed a kissing booth to Ellen's show DJ, telling him that he would be kissing some lucky members of the audience. But without knowing it, Ellen had arranged for his family to surprise him in the cabin.
"I have some people in the Riff-Raff room who really want to kiss you because they didn't get here," Ellen told Bruja before revealing her master plan. A little on the fence about kissing some strangers, the new father got excited and was relieved to see Allison, his daughter. Weslie11, his son Maddox, 3 and baby Zaia walk the Ellen study stairs
"He was very suspicious," Titch said as we received his family in the cabin with him. "Thank you all very much. This is amazing."
Putting on a little onesie, Zaia felt the thrill of Ellen's show while his parents talked with Ellen. "Zaia is very excited to be here," said Allison. "This is his first time, so it's a lot of fun. Go to Ellen's show at 3 months old, that's the first thing. "
In fact, the So, you think you can dance alum admitted that he was really happy that the kissing booth was just a trap. Allison joked: "We are very excited to be here because if I see him kissing another person, I might be a little angry." tWitch intervened, "Yes, I was a little worried. I'm glad that's how it happened."
After sharing a sweet kiss in the kissing booth, tWitch and Allison showed their dance moves during the commercial break. As they advanced improvising, the new parents were encouraged to Bruno Mars"That's what I like,quot; for the audience and I ended the number with another PDA moment.
The couple welcomed Zaia in November and shared the news that their second child had arrived through social networks. "ZAIA BOSS," Allison shared on Instagram by revealing her baby's name. "9 pounds 3 oz. – 21 inches long. Beautiful healthy angel."
Talking to E! News in 2016, Allison talked about her and tWitch's parenting style and how they hope to raise their children with a solid and conscious worldview.
"(Weslie) supports and loves his brother very much, but we want him to know that he can extend that love far beyond us," he told E Allison, who had just received Maddox at that time. News. "We want him to see that there are other children out there that he can help and that he knows can make a big difference in this world."
