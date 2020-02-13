Stephen "tWitch,quot; baby Boss and Allison Holker makes their adorable television debut

Prepare yourself for great tenderness.

%MINIFYHTMLb86523ac251ab4de2a1076433dc2f91311% %MINIFYHTMLb86523ac251ab4de2a1076433dc2f91312%

Thursday, Stephen "tWitch,quot; Chief Y Allison Holker introduced his newborn daughter Zaia, 3 months, the The Ellen DeGeneres show—And really Ellen Degeneres Trendy, the dance partner's girl's debut was filled with a touching touching.

During a segment inspired by Valentine's Day, the daytime host installed a kissing booth to Ellen's show DJ, telling him that he would be kissing some lucky members of the audience. But without knowing it, Ellen had arranged for his family to surprise him in the cabin.

"I have some people in the Riff-Raff room who really want to kiss you because they didn't get here," Ellen told Bruja before revealing her master plan. A little on the fence about kissing some strangers, the new father got excited and was relieved to see Allison, his daughter. Weslie11, his son Maddox, 3 and baby Zaia walk the Ellen study stairs