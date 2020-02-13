Start times of Daytona Duels 2020, television channel, lineups for the NASCAR Daytona 500 Mileage qualifying races

We know that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman will lead the field from the front row in first and second, respectively, to begin the 62nd race of the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Now is the time to prepare the rest of the field for the opening of the 2020 season of the NASCAR Cup Series.

%MINIFYHTML8caccf20586338ecd44aa1f2f79c3fb911% %MINIFYHTML8caccf20586338ecd44aa1f2f79c3fb912%

The Bluegreen Vacations duel races on Thursday night in Daytona, the first with a scheduled start time for 7 p.m. ET and the second provisionally scheduled for 8:45 p.m. ET, will do exactly that. As is the case with most of the Cup Series action throughout the Daytona Speedweeks in 2020, the television channel for Thursday's Daytona 500 qualifying races will be FS1.

MORE: Daytona 500 TV, live broadcast information

The lineups for this year's Daytona Duels were established by the same qualifying session on Sunday that put Stenhouse and Bowman in the front row for the Daytona 500. The results of Duel 1 will establish the internal row for the Daytona 500, and the results of Duel 2 will establish the external row. Then, the winner of Duel 1 will start the third Daytona 500; the driver who finishes second will start fifth; The driver who finishes third will start seventh, and so on. Similarly, the winner of Duel 2 will start the fourth Daytona 500; the driver who finishes second will start sixth; The driver who finishes third will start eighth, and so on.

Thursday night's duels will also determine the last two places in the field of 40 Daytona 500 cars. All but four of the 40 positions in the race are guaranteed for charter teams, and of the seven non-charter teams that have entered at Daytona 500, Justin Haley (Kaulig Racing) and Brendan Gaughan (Beard Motorsports) have already reached the field. with its pole rating speeds.

Between Reed Sorenson, Daniel Suárez, Chad Finchum, Timmy Hill and J.J. Yeley, two will arrive at Daytona 500 based on the results Thursday's duels.

Below is everything you need to know about Thursday's Bluegreen Vacations Duel races on Daytona, including start times, the TV channel and initial lineups.

Start times of Daytona Duels 2020

Duel 1 : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Duel 2: 8:45 p.m. ET

If Duel 1 takes place in a way that resembles Sunday's Shocked Shock in Daytona, that's 8:45 p.m. The ET start time for Duel 2 will be in danger. At least we can count on the green flag waving for Duel 1 shortly after 7 p.m. ET.

The lineup for Duel 1 consists of drivers who qualified in odd positions, starting with Stenhouse, the winner of the Daytona 500 pole, and continuing with Chase Elliott (third), Denny Hamlin (fifth) and so on. Similarly, the alignment for Duel 2 is composed of pilots who qualified in even positions.

Daytona Duels 2020 television channel

With the exception of the Daytona 500, which will be broadcast live on Fox, FS1 is the reference television channel for all things in the NASCAR Cup (and the Xfinity Series and Truck, in any case) throughout of the Daytona Speedweeks.

The 2020 season marks the twentieth consecutive year that Fox has covered the NASCAR Cup Series. Mike Joy, who has been the main presenter of the Network Cup since Fox began covering the series, is covering his 45th Daytona Speedweeks and will be in the call for Thursday's Duels. Analyst Jeff Gordon will join him in the broadcast booth. Larry McReynolds and Jamie McMurray will also provide information and analysis of Fox's study during the broadcast.

The radio broadcast of the 2020 Duels in Daytona can be heard on MRN or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Daytona Duels 2020 initial lineups

The initial line-ups for Thursday's Duels were established by Sunday's pole qualification speeds, with drivers who qualified in odd positions competing in Duel 1 and drivers who qualified in even positions competing in Duel 2.

Below are the initial lineups for Thursday Night's Duels in Daytona.

Pos. Start Driver Equipment one) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing two) Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 3) Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 4) Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 5) Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing 6) Joey Logano Penske team 7) Clint bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 8) Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 9) Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 10) Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing eleven) Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 12) Brad Keselowski Penske team 13) John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports 14) Ryan Blaney Penske team fifteen. Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing sixteen. Justin Haley Kaulig Racing 17) Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports 18) Reed Sorenson Premium motor sports 19) Daniel Suarez Gaunt Brothers Racing twenty) Quin Houff StarCom Racing twenty-one) Chad Finchum MBM Motorsports 22) Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing

Pos. Start Driver Equipment one) Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports two) Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 3) Kyle busch Joe Gibbs Racing 4) William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 5) Erik jones Joe Gibbs Racing 6) Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 7) Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 8) Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing 9) Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing 10) Kyle larson Ganassi Racing Chip eleven) Kurt Busch Ganassi Racing Chip 12) Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports 13) David Ragan Rick Ware Racing 14) Ross Chastain Spire motorsports fifteen. Ty dillon Germain Racing sixteen. Brendan Gaughan Beard Motorsports 17) Timmy hill MBM Motorsports 18) Corey LaJoie GO FAS Racing 19) J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing twenty) Brennan Poole Premium motor sports twenty-one) BJ McLeod Rick Ware Racing

Daytona 2020 TV Schedule

Below is the television schedule for what remains of Daytona Speedweeks in 2020, including the Truck Series practice sessions that precede the Thursday Night Duels.

The Cup Series teams will have two practice sessions between the Duels and the Daytona 500 on Sunday, one on Friday and one on Saturday.

Time Event Serie television channel 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET NextEra Energy 250 practice Truck series FS2 5:30 – 5:55 p.m. ET Final practice of NextEra Energy 250 Truck series FS1 7 p.m. ET Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 1 Series Cup FS1 8:45 p.m. ET Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 2 Series Cup FS1

Time Event Serie television channel 2:05 – 2:55 p.m. ET NASCAR Racing Experience 300 practice Xfinity Series FS1 3:10 p.m. ET NextEra Energy 250 qualifier Truck series FS1 4:32 – 4:57 p.m. ET NASCAR Racing Experience 300 final practice Xfinity Series FS1 5:05 – 5:55 p.m. ET Daytona 500 practice Series Cup FS1 7:30 pm. ET NextEra Energy 250 Truck series FS1

Time Event Serie television channel 11am. ET NASCAR Racing Experience 300 rating Xfinity Series FS1 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. ET Final practice of the Daytona 500 Series Cup FS1 2:30 pm. ET NASCAR Racing Experience 300 Xfinity Series FS1