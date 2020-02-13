St. Paul's teachers are ready to vote whether or not to strike: "it is a reality,quot; – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Thousands of St. Paul teachers are ready to vote whether they go on strike or not.

They have not abandoned work since 1946.

The Saint Paul Educators Federation has a variety of proposals, including interpreters in schools, more support for special education classrooms and mental health teams at each school.

"Families are dealing with more trauma than ever," said SPFE teacher and president Nick Faber. "Is a reality,quot;.

The union is also asking for salary increases more than the district is willing to pay. The superintendent of St. Paul has said the district faces "limited finances."

Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard told Up News Info in part:

"While we are extremely disappointed, the union has decided on a path to vote for a strike, which will not deter our efforts to reach a fair agreement, which prioritizes the needs of the students, is fiscally responsible and equitable with the agreements that we & # 39; we have arrived with our other collective bargaining units. "

"I want parents to know that their teachers love their children," Faber said. "Do not take these steps lightly."

The union will vote on February 20. If they vote for the strike, they have 10 days before they can leave work.

Both sides have said they would like to reach an agreement to avoid a strike.

The SPFE represents 3,500 educators, including teachers, social workers and counselors, in more than 60 schools.